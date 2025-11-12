Honor X80: 10000mAh battery at a budget price!

Honor is also reported to be working on the Honor X80 which will be an upgrade to the well-known Honor X70, and leaks have indicated significant improvements in battery capacity and the display size. The phone is projected to be an entry level smart phone, and it will focus on the consumers who will prioritise battery life and performance. Initial information shows that Honor X80 will have a very huge battery capacity of 10,000mAh, which is among the only few mainstream phones to have such high battery capacity. Read further to know all details about the Honor X80 and a comparison with the previous Honor X70.

Advertisment

Honor X80: Specifications (leaked)

Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station also claims that the Honor X80 will be equipped with a 6.8-inch LTPS display having a 1.5K resolution and rounded edges, which make it look like a premium product despite being a budget competitor. The phone is reported to run on a Snapdragon 7 series SoC, which is expected to offer an optimal performance and battery life-battery-saving balance, which is strongly needed in multitasking, gaming, and running power-consuming applications.

Honor X80: Battery and charging details

The rated capacity of the Honor X80 battery is 9,755mAh, and it might be much more in real-life scenarios. This would enable the phone to take several days before charging up thus becoming an outstanding option to any user who requires an item that is capable of sustaining intense use. The drip also indicates that Honor is prioritising durability and long-term performance, so that the X80 will be able to complete challenging tasks without affecting battery life.

Honor Power 2

Besides the X80, it has been reported that Honor is also creating another phone known as the Honor power 2, which will also have the same size of a battery, 10,000mAh. Nonetheless, the Power 2 is also said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, which means that it will be targeting another group or will be slightly less powerful than the X80.

Advertisment

Comparison: Honor X80 vs Honor X70

It is believed that the Honor X80 will outperform the Honor X70 that was released in China in July of 2024. The X70 would have a 8300mAh battery with 80W wired charging, 6.79-inch 1.5K 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. It was also equipped with a 50MP main camera system with AI support and an 8MP front camera, as well as IP66/68/69 dust- and water-resistance ratings, which is less common in its price category.

Honor X80: Expected launch and price

Although Honor has not made any official announcements of the X80, it is rumoured that they will release the X80 in the early part of 2025, probably in China, and then to other markets. With the specs and the recent tendencies in the price, the Honor X80 will be launched in India in the price range between Rs17,000 and Rs20,000.

When such leaks are true, the Honor X80 may also become a new standard of affordable smartphones, with a decent set of specifications of all kinds, and a battery life that many more expensive models cannot match. The Honor X80 can make an easy sale into the entry-level phone market to users who want a phone that is reliable, long-lasting and will not hurt their wallets.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.