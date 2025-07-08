Honor X70 specifications leaked_ Massive 8,300mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, and more

The Honor X70 is creating a lot of hype in the smartphone market because some of its core specs have been revealed before it is actually launched. Projected as the successor of the Honor X60 that was released in October 2024, the Honor X70 is expected to surpass all the existing benchmarks associated with battery life, performance, and fast charging and hence becomes one of the highly anticipated mid-range smartphones in 2025. Read further to know all details about the Honor X70 leaked specifications.

Honor X70: Battery

Another highly discussed aspect is the battery, which at 8,300mAh, would be the biggest silicon-carbon battery in any of the mainstream smartphones so far, should the rumours prove true. This makes a huge jump over the 5,800mAh pack on the Honor X60, and even beats the just announced Honor Power big 8,000mAh cell. The X70 is also expected to have 80W wired fast charge, which boasts of very fast charging by power users and gamers. It can be noted that the 512GB storage option will also support wireless charging, which makes it a unique entity in its category.

Honor X70: Performance

The Honor X70 is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, an eight-cores SoC based on the 4nm design scale capable of running at the highest frequencies of 2.3GHz, along with a graphic accelerator, the Adreno 810. This has been changed in comparison to the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra in its predecessor, which guarantees multitasking, gaming, and day-to-day efficiency and performance.

Honor X70: Display and design

It is expected that the device will feature a 6.79-inch 1.5K flat display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and slim bezels, most probably an OLED display to have vivid colors and scrolling experience. There is also the reported availability of the Honor X70 in four colour choices, including White, Blue, Black, and Red. As far as construction is concerned, the standard model is reportedly only 7.7mm thin and weighs 193g whereas the 512GB wireless charge version should be 7.9mm thin and 199g heavy.

Honor X70: Storage and software

Honor should provide the X70 in various storage capacities 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB with 8GB or 12GB RAM. The phone will have MagicOS 9.0 on android 15 which is the latest version of android features and security updates.

Honor X70: Camera and connectivity

Regarding photography, the Honor X70 is expected to come with a 50MP rear camera and OIS and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The device has connectivity technology such as 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C. The device will also be dual SIM, USB Type-C audio and is likely going to be water and dust resistant.

Honor X70: Rumoured specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.79-inch 1.5K (2640×1200), 120Hz, OLED Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, Octa-core, up to 2.3GHz RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Battery 8,300mAh, 80W fast charging, wireless (512GB only) Rear Camera 50MP with OIS, LED flash Front Camera 8MP OS MagicOS 9.0 (Android 15) Thickness/Weight 7.7mm/193g (standard), 7.9mm/199g (512GB) Colours White, Blue, Black, Red Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, Dual SIM

With these leaked specs, the Honor X70 is poised to be a game-changer in the mid-range smartphone segment, especially for users prioritising battery life, fast charging, and performance. As always, these details are based on leaks and should be treated as unconfirmed until Honor’s official announcement.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.