How to Get Free Fire MAX Rowing Emote Boat Race Aura as a Guaranteed Prize?

Free Fire MAX keeps launching new events on a regular basis, and this helps in keeping the gameplay interesting for the players. Every new event brings some exclusive gun skins, costumes, and emotes as rewards to the platform. Now, after the Backpack Royale event, a new event, Rowing Emotes has been launched for the server. The new event brings exclusive emotes like Boat Race Aura, as a guaranteed Grand Prize for the players.

Free Fire MAX Rowing Emotes Event- Release Date

The event was released yesterday on September 24, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 7 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Rowing Emotes Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Rowing Emotes event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 1 Round will cost you 1033 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

1 Round gives you 7 spins and you get a guaranteed Grand Prize in 7 spins.

If you spin 1 round and win the Grand Prize before the spins run out, the unused diamonds will be refunded.

Free Fire MAX Rowing Emotes Event- Rewards

Premium Prize

Boat Race Aura Emote

Boat Race Rowing

Basic Prizes

Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Victory Wings Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Supply Crate x 2

Armor Crate x 2

Free Fire MAX Rowing Emotes event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins, and win some exclusive rowing emotes in the event.

