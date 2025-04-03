HP is the top brand for budget laptops and has the largest range of well featured laptops for students, professionals and casual users. You can find a laptop from this list that fits your requirement without crossing ₹50,000 and has efficiency, performance and battery life that will make your life easy. In 2025 these are the only HP laptops you will need to consider.Note:



Advertisment

Top 5 HP Laptops at a Glance

Laptop Processor RAM Storage Display Graphics Price (₹) Best For HP Pavilion 15-eh3036AU AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa-Core 8GB 512GB SSD 15.6" Full HD AMD Radeon 45990 Multitasking & entertainment HP 14s-fq1092AU AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa-Core 8GB 512GB SSD 14" Full HD AMD Radeon 48449 Lightweight performance HP 15s-eq2182AU AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa-Core 16GB 512GB SSD 15.6" Full HD AMD Radeon 42490 High-performance multitasking HP 15s-fq5111TU 12th Gen Intel Core i5 8GB 512GB SSD 15.6" Full HD Intel Iris Xe 44999 Students & professionals HP 15-fc0156AU AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB 512GB SSD 15.6" Full HD AMD Radeon 41990 Budget power users

CyberMedia Labs Choice~

Advertisment

Best overall: HP Pavilion 15-eh3036AU.

HP Pavilion 15-eh3036AU. Most portable: HP 14s-fq1092AU.

HP 14s-fq1092AU. Best for multitasking: HP 15s-eq2182AU.

HP 15s-eq2182AU. Laptop with Intel processor: HP 15s-fq5111TU.

HP 15s-fq5111TU. Best value: HP 15-fc0156AU.

BEST OVERALL PRODUCT

1. HP Pavilion 15-eh3036AU – Performance Meets Affordability

Advertisment

Price: ₹45,990

A balanced mix of power and affordability, this laptop is great for students and professionals. The Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon graphics ensure smooth performance for work, entertainment, and light gaming.

Pros:

Advertisment

Powerful Ryzen 5 processor at an affordable price

Large Full HD display for productivity and entertainment

Good battery life for all-day work

Cons:

Not ideal for high-end gaming

No backlit keyboard

Advertisment

Who Should Buy?

Students and professionals needing a reliable daily driver

Users who want a big screen for work and media consumption

Advertisment

2. HP 14s-fq1092AU – Compact and Efficient

Price: ₹48,449

A lightweight and portable laptop designed for professionals and students on the go. The 14-inch screen, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and 512GB SSD make it a high-performance device in a compact form.

Advertisment

Pros:

Ultra-portable – perfect for travelers and students

AMD Ryzen 5 for fast multitasking

Efficient battery life

Cons:

Smaller screen may not be ideal for some users

No dedicated GPU

3. HP 15s-eq2182AU – Multitasking Powerhouse

Price: ₹42,490

This budget-friendly beast offers 16GB RAM—rare at this price. If you need a laptop that handles multiple tasks smoothly, this is a solid pick.

Pros:

16GB RAM for high-performance multitasking

Larger screen for comfortable viewing

Great for students, office users, and casual gamers

Cons:

No dedicated GPU for high-end gaming

Slightly bulky

4. HP 15s-fq5111TU – The Intel Performer

Price: ₹44,999

For Intel fans, this laptop delivers 12th Gen Core i5 power, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display—ideal for work and entertainment.

Pros:

Latest Intel Core i5 for top performance

Intel Iris Xe graphics enhance productivity and creativity

Ideal for students and professionals

Cons:

Slightly expensive compared to AMD alternatives

No dedicated GPU

5. HP 15-fc0156AU – Budget-Friendly Power

Price: ₹41,990

This is one of the most powerful budget laptops, offering 16GB RAM, Ryzen 5 7520U, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display at an affordable price.

Pros:

Best value-for-money laptop under ₹50,000

16GB RAM for smooth performance

Ideal for students and professionals

Cons:

No backlit keyboard

Basic speakers

Buying Guide: How to Pick the Best HP Laptop Under ₹50,000

Performance:

• Processor: It is recommended to find an AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 (12th Gen), so that multitasking will be seamless and straightforward.

• RAM: 8GB is acceptable, however, 16GB is more preferable for run-heavy tasks and multitasking. • Storage: 512GB SSD will be faster than an HDD.

Display:

• Full HD (1920×1080) resolution is a necessity.

• IPS panels are best.

• 14 inches is travel-friendly, easy to carry; however, 15.6 inch will almost always be more productive. Battery and Portability:

Travel a lot?

Lighter models (below 1.7 kg) would be advisable.

At least 6-8 hours of battery life.

Ports and Connectors:

• Must have: USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and headphone jacks.

• Nice to have: Ethernet port.

FAQs- Best HP Laptops Under 50000

Q- Which HP Laptop is the best for students under ₹50,000?

The lightest is the HP 14s-fq1092AU.

Q- What is the best laptop for multitasking?

That would be the HP 15s-eq2182AU and the HP 15-fc0156AU, as both have 16GB OF RAM.

Q- Is there an HP Laptop with an Intel processor under ₹50,000?

Yes, the HP 15s-fq5111TU is equipped with 12th Gen Intel core i5.

Q- Can I upgrade the RAM and storage at a later date?

Not all models will allow the upgrading of RAM and storage, so you will want to verify these specs prior to buying.

An Excellent Laptop Doesn't Need to Be Costly

HP offers some of the most reliable laptops under ₹50,000, providing all the performance, portability and durability you could need. Whether you are a student, typist, person with business or casual user, HP has laptop around your budget.Select which works for your jobs, lifestyle and pocketbook an a laptop is not only an instrument, it is your everyday source of productivity and amusement.



You May Also Like:

Best Laptops Under 60000 in India: Power Meets Value (April 2025)

5 Best Intel core i9 Laptops in India 2025