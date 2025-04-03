HP is the top brand for budget laptops and has the largest range of well featured laptops for students, professionals and casual users. You can find a laptop from this list that fits your requirement without crossing ₹50,000 and has efficiency, performance and battery life that will make your life easy. In 2025 these are the only HP laptops you will need to consider.Note:
Top 5 HP Laptops at a Glance
|Laptop
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|Display
|Graphics
|Price (₹)
|Best For
|HP Pavilion 15-eh3036AU
|AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa-Core
|8GB
|512GB SSD
|15.6" Full HD
|AMD Radeon
|45990
|Multitasking & entertainment
|HP 14s-fq1092AU
|AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa-Core
|8GB
|512GB SSD
|14" Full HD
|AMD Radeon
|48449
|Lightweight performance
|HP 15s-eq2182AU
|AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa-Core
|16GB
|512GB SSD
|15.6" Full HD
|AMD Radeon
|42490
|High-performance multitasking
|HP 15s-fq5111TU
|12th Gen Intel Core i5
|8GB
|512GB SSD
|15.6" Full HD
|Intel Iris Xe
|44999
|Students & professionals
|HP 15-fc0156AU
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
|16GB
|512GB SSD
|15.6" Full HD
|AMD Radeon
|41990
|Budget power users
CyberMedia Labs Choice~
- Best overall: HP Pavilion 15-eh3036AU.
- Most portable: HP 14s-fq1092AU.
- Best for multitasking: HP 15s-eq2182AU.
- Laptop with Intel processor: HP 15s-fq5111TU.
- Best value: HP 15-fc0156AU.
BEST OVERALL PRODUCT
1. HP Pavilion 15-eh3036AU – Performance Meets Affordability
Price: ₹45,990
A balanced mix of power and affordability, this laptop is great for students and professionals. The Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon graphics ensure smooth performance for work, entertainment, and light gaming.
Pros:
-
Powerful Ryzen 5 processor at an affordable price
-
Large Full HD display for productivity and entertainment
-
Good battery life for all-day work
Cons:
-
Not ideal for high-end gaming
-
No backlit keyboard
Who Should Buy?
-
Students and professionals needing a reliable daily driver
-
Users who want a big screen for work and media consumption
2. HP 14s-fq1092AU – Compact and Efficient
Price: ₹48,449
A lightweight and portable laptop designed for professionals and students on the go. The 14-inch screen, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and 512GB SSD make it a high-performance device in a compact form.
Pros:
-
Ultra-portable – perfect for travelers and students
-
AMD Ryzen 5 for fast multitasking
-
Efficient battery life
Cons:
-
Smaller screen may not be ideal for some users
-
No dedicated GPU
3. HP 15s-eq2182AU – Multitasking Powerhouse
Price: ₹42,490
This budget-friendly beast offers 16GB RAM—rare at this price. If you need a laptop that handles multiple tasks smoothly, this is a solid pick.
Pros:
-
16GB RAM for high-performance multitasking
-
Larger screen for comfortable viewing
-
Great for students, office users, and casual gamers
Cons:
-
No dedicated GPU for high-end gaming
-
Slightly bulky
4. HP 15s-fq5111TU – The Intel Performer
Price: ₹44,999
For Intel fans, this laptop delivers 12th Gen Core i5 power, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display—ideal for work and entertainment.
Pros:
-
Latest Intel Core i5 for top performance
-
Intel Iris Xe graphics enhance productivity and creativity
-
Ideal for students and professionals
Cons:
-
Slightly expensive compared to AMD alternatives
-
No dedicated GPU
5. HP 15-fc0156AU – Budget-Friendly Power
Price: ₹41,990
This is one of the most powerful budget laptops, offering 16GB RAM, Ryzen 5 7520U, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display at an affordable price.
Pros:
-
Best value-for-money laptop under ₹50,000
-
16GB RAM for smooth performance
-
Ideal for students and professionals
Cons:
-
No backlit keyboard
- Basic speakers
Buying Guide: How to Pick the Best HP Laptop Under ₹50,000
Performance:
• Processor: It is recommended to find an AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 (12th Gen), so that multitasking will be seamless and straightforward.
• RAM: 8GB is acceptable, however, 16GB is more preferable for run-heavy tasks and multitasking. • Storage: 512GB SSD will be faster than an HDD.
Display:
• Full HD (1920×1080) resolution is a necessity.
• IPS panels are best.
• 14 inches is travel-friendly, easy to carry; however, 15.6 inch will almost always be more productive. Battery and Portability:
Travel a lot?
- Lighter models (below 1.7 kg) would be advisable.
- At least 6-8 hours of battery life.
Ports and Connectors:
• Must have: USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and headphone jacks.
• Nice to have: Ethernet port.
FAQs- Best HP Laptops Under 50000
Q- Which HP Laptop is the best for students under ₹50,000?
The lightest is the HP 14s-fq1092AU.
Q- What is the best laptop for multitasking?
That would be the HP 15s-eq2182AU and the HP 15-fc0156AU, as both have 16GB OF RAM.
Q- Is there an HP Laptop with an Intel processor under ₹50,000?
Yes, the HP 15s-fq5111TU is equipped with 12th Gen Intel core i5.
Q- Can I upgrade the RAM and storage at a later date?
Not all models will allow the upgrading of RAM and storage, so you will want to verify these specs prior to buying.
An Excellent Laptop Doesn't Need to Be Costly
HP offers some of the most reliable laptops under ₹50,000, providing all the performance, portability and durability you could need. Whether you are a student, typist, person with business or casual user, HP has laptop around your budget.Select which works for your jobs, lifestyle and pocketbook an a laptop is not only an instrument, it is your everyday source of productivity and amusement.
