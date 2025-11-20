HyperOS 3 India: Is it Xiaomi’s biggest software leap?

HyperOS 3 is considered to be the largest software jump that Xiaomi has ever made.The update serves as a complete remodeling of the user interface, the introduction of advanced features of AI, and a significant improvement in the work of the system and its integration with devices.

HyperOS 3 makes your phone faster and more productive and unlocks features such as HyperIsland (an overview of notifications), improved multitasking, and intelligent camera and battery management. Connecting and sharing files between Xiaomi devices is also made easier with the update, and it has greater personalisation of the home screen and lock screen. On the whole, HyperOS 3 streamlines, makes smarter and easier to use Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 will perform a massive mark in India, with a new era of software creation on the top-end, middle-range, and economical products of the company. With Android 16, there are numerous improvements that will not only improve performance but also user experience.

The update is in the process of rolling out to other major models including the Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15T, POCO F7 Ultra, POCO X7 Pro, Redmi A3, and even tablet models like the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro with more models likely to get the update soon. Read further to know all details about the HyperOS 3 India.

What’s new in HyperOS 3?

HyperOS 3 also proposes a number of platform-level improvements which make the user experience even better. The interface is given a graphic update of smaller icons, softer colours, and a more open and intuitive layout. In the case of yare devices such as the Xiaomi MIX Flip, such transitions ensure that it becomes easier to navigate both when the device is folded and when it is unfolded, so that there is the same experience through the two screens.

Super Island and AI UpgradesOne of the most obvious additions is Super Island, which is a pill-shaped interaction center where alerts, live system details, and actions of applications are displayed at the top of the screen. This characteristic is dynamically adjusted to folded and unfolded forms, minimising the use of pop-ups, and thus making multitasking more effective.

Enhanced on-device AI is also present in HyperOS 3, which features quicker photo enhancements and scene detection, consuming less battery. This is particularly useful in the case of foldables in which the system is always alternating between the inner and outer displays and must respond fast.

HyperOS 3 India: Rollout and device support

Xiaomi has completed the global and EEA HyperOS 3 construction, and the release to the general population should start soon. The update will be deployed in stages and begins with flagship models and then expands to mid-range and budget devices. This will enable Xiaomi to identify bugs in time and rectify them to provide a consistent and secure experience to all users.

HyperOS 3 is not merely a visual refresh, but rather an all-encompassing upgrade that not only offers better behaviour of the system, but at the same time, it has better AI-powered features and also offers a modernised user interface. This update would make the life of Xiaomi device users in India much smoother and balanced, as the users enjoy their daily use of these devices with slight improvements to their work experience and efficiency.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.