Xiaomi announces HyperOS 3: POCO X7 and Redmi note 14 Pro

Xiaomi is finally expanding the stable HyperOS 3 update to the Redmi Note 14 series, with the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G first in line to get the new Android 16-based update. HyperOS 3 tons of with the most significant ones being a new interface and iPhone-like HyperIsland, which shows detailed notifications and live information around the front camera notch. It further features iOS-like lockscreen and redesigned kernel and graphics optimisation to ensure that the entire system is smoother. And because it is powered by Android 16, you also get all the other recent Android features and improvements, including the improved notification groupings, Live Updates, the predictive back gesture, or even some of the new security features, like Trade-in Mode and Advanced Protection.

HyperOS 3 in POCO X7 and Redmi note 14 Pro

Xiaomi has successfully announced HyperOS 3 in POCO X7 and Redmi note 14 Pro with improvement of the latest android 16, and the company has introduced it in these mid-range smartphones. Its new version, OS3.0.4.0.WOOMIXM, should have an improved interface, AI and system-optimisations observed in more expensive models such as the Xiaomi 15T and POCO F7 Ultra.

HyperOS 3 provides a new look and feel with new icons, polished animations, and a better touch interaction layer with more fluid movement and looking more like iOS. The upgrade also improves multitasking and notifications on Super Island platform and AI improvements on image processing on the device and system predictions. They are also enhanced in performance by offering them better memory management and power efficiency, News.Az reports, referring to foreign media.

The update is also included in the global rollout strategy of Xiaomi and is provided in stages in the form of over-the-air. The users will have the opportunity to check updates manually or employ such tools as MemeOS Enhancer to accelerate the installation process and open the hidden features.

The HyperOS 3 release allows POCO X7 and Redmi Note 14 Pro users to have a more modern, stable, and connected experience with the Xiaomi ecosystem including smartphones, tablets and more.

Devices to get the stable update in November

Up to now, Xiaomi has released the stable HyperOS 3 version to the Xiaomi 15 and 15T, POCO F7 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 7. The company intends to rollout more devices in the world before the end of November that encompass the POCO F7 Pro, POCO F7, POCO X7 Pro, POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, POCO X7, and Xiaomi MIX Flip, and Xiaomi Pad Mini.



