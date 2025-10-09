India Mobile Congress (IMC)2025: The future of smartphone technology in India

The India Mobile congress (IMC) 2025 was the largest telecom, media and technology conference held in Asia between October 8-11 in the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre of New Delhi. The congress, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, exhibited the fast rate of technological innovation in India with special attention being given to smartphone technology, the digital infrastructure, and next-generation connectivity. Think of a time when all of India is connected through high-speed connections, when the phone in your hand is not a device, but a tool that is both a source of innovation, education and economic development.

Advertisment

This is no far off fantasy but it is actually unfolding before our very eyes at the India Mobile Congress 2025. With the country marching boldly toward digital independence, this show will be a treat of being taken into the world of cutting-edge technologies that are defining the new generation of smart phones and telecommunications. What is it precisely that brings this change? What are the ways in which local innovations and international partnerships are coming together to reshape Indian technology? Enter the world of connectivity and find out how India is not only keeping pace, but also striving to be the smartphone revolution in the global arena.

IMC 2025: Atmanirbhar Bharat and the smartphone revolution

Prime Minister Modi pointed out the success of India telecom industries including six times growth in electronics production and 28 times growth in mobile phones production since 2014 are a testament to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). He has highlighted the introduction of the Made-in-India 4G stack and the switching on of almost a lakh 4G towers at once and its provision of broad connectivity. The center of this connectivity explosion is smartphones, which are made in millions of units in the country, and which are helping rural and urban India to receive digital services.

IMC 2025: Innovations in smartphone technology and 5G/6G connectivity

IMC 2025 had a show of advanced smartphone solutions, showcasing phones ready to operate with 5G and ready to evolve to 6G. The congress saw the opening of the International 6G Symposium, and this is a move that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasises with, in terms of India gaining the 6G revolution. The 5G/6G phones demonstrated higher speeds, extremely low latency, and compatibility with the new technology of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to provide more of a rich mobile experience.

Advertisment

IMC 2025: Emphasis on indigenous manufacturing and software ecosystems

The congress also emphasised the push towards indigenisation, and there was the display of Made in India smartphones that were made to suit the local demands. The Production-Linked Incentive Scheme of the government has strengthened the domestic production contributing to the creation of startups and developed corporations to innovate in hardware and software that are used in India by the specific usage patterns. New smartphone products at IMC have shown regional language support, energy efficiency and lightweight applications to serve the diverse user demographics.

IMC 2025: Strengthening security and trust in mobile ecosystems

The technology of Smartphone at IMC 2025 also incorporated issues of cybersecurity and privacy via advanced security models embedded on phones. The Digital Public Infrastructure of India such as Aadhaar and UPI included integrations between smartphone devices to provide enormous citizen-focused services in a secure manner. It was noted that safe mobile platforms are necessary to develop resilience and trust among the users towards cyber threats.

India Mobile Congress 2025: Collaboration and next-gen experiences

IMC offered the world industry players, innovators, policymakers and academia to work together on future smartphone technologies. IMC 2025 with its more than 1.5 lakh visitors, 7,000 delegates and 400 companies with international representatives proved India as a global hub of smartphone innovation that brings about sustainable digital transformation.

Advertisment

India Mobile Congress 2025 reiterated the fact that smartphones are among the enablers of the India vision to have a connected, digital society. As it is further supported by the government, the smartphone sector is on a path of growth, and advanced innovation in India, which will help reshape the mobile technology sector on the global platform.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.