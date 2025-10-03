Best smartphones to gift on Diwali 2025: Buy at a discounted price on Flipkart

Snapdragon-based phones are the craze of this year, with a wide ecosystem to cater to all forms of users, including students who might need a reliable first 5G phone and commuters who might need extended battery life. Designers who require higher quality cameras and speed in editing and gamers who seek consistent frame rates will have appropriate choices powered using Snapdragon platforms at different rates. Gifting a Snapdragon-powered smartphone is giving a seamless experience that is consistent with the real world use, and such a gift is a thoughtful and practical gift that can be given to the loved ones this festive season. Read further to know the Best smartphones to gift on Diwali 2025.

Points to consider when buying smartphones

These are a few points to consider when buying smartphones to gift during this festive season:

Select the RAM and storage options according to real usage: 6GB/128GB is sufficient in case of students and first-time users of 5G options.

Players and builders enjoy the 8GB or 12GB RAM with 256GB or above storage to allow them to work smoothly.

Always check whether a charger is in the box; some combinations have now moved to just USB-C cables only.

When you capture a lot of video, then a phone that has fast UFS storage and cloud backups should be chosen.

A slim power bank of 10,000mAh should be considered by commuters, together with an USB-C cable.

Find brands that have a long-term policy of software updates to receive 2-4 years of OS updates and security patches.

Make it efficient: Snapdragon platforms are cool, reliable, and modern at work every day.

It is easy to begin with determining your primary use case, and then choose the appropriate screen size and battery capacity that fits your usage.

Select an ideal model with your budget that strikes performance, display and battery life to enjoy long-term speed and reliability.

Student-Friendly: Moto G96

Launch Price: Rs20,999

Flipkart Diwali Sale Price: Rs14,999 (Approx. Rs6,000 off)

Moto G96 is a reliable phone that students should purchase when they are buying their first 5G phone. It is a perfect option for Best smartphones to gift on Diwali 2025. Its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 platform makes interfaces responsive despite having numerous applications running, such as class groups and banking to navigation. The bright 6.67-inch P-OLED display is readable outdoors, and has a big battery of 5,500mAh with a high power consumption that can last a full day of school work and entertainment without constant charging intervals. The camera configuration provides natural colours, and it also works in the dark, which is ideal when you want to record notes or other informal posts on social media.

Creator’s Pick: Vivo V60

Launch Price: Rs43,999

Flipkart Diwali Sale Price: Rs38,999

In case the user is more photography and content-focused, the Vivo V60 will create a tremendous balance in imaging, display quality, and affordable costs. It has three-year-old Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with more advanced image processing by Vivo, which gives it stable skin tones, stable low-light shots, and multi-frame HDR on sunny days. The 6.77-inch AMOLED display is not only full of colour but it is also fluid in movements, which is perfect when you have to make edits on the go. Stabilisation of videos can be trusted with walk-and-talk content, and the phone can also be charged quickly to have creators go between shots. It is a perfect option for Best smartphones to gift on Diwali 2025.

Gamer’s delight: iQOO Neo10

Launch Price: Rs38,999

Flipkart Diwali Sale Price: Rs31,724 (Approx. Rs7,275 off with bank offer)

The iQOO Neo10 deserves to be on the list of Best smartphones to gift on Diwali 2025 for the serious gaming/multitasking users. It leverages the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor tuned with performance in mind to provide high frame rate and touch responsive controls. The cooling system makes the machine stable even when playing over time. The Neo10 can accommodate up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, and large game installations and switching between apps is simple. The fast refresh 6.78-inch vibrant display and the use of AMOLED makes competitive titles clear and smooth. The 120W charger support will keep the battery topped up in seconds between gaming.

Balanced Flagship: OnePlus 13s

Launch Price: Rs54,999

Flipkart Diwali Sale Price: Rs47,749 (Approx. Rs7,250 off with bank discount)

The OnePlus 13s is a great present when it comes to having a compact flagship experience and not compromising. Snapdragon 8 Elite is a silicon that allows instant launch of apps, console gaming, and efficient use of battery. The OLED display is displayable with a smooth refresh rate and with 6.32 inches of screen display. The camera system provides good shots that are natural and low-light performance. The phone would be kept fast and safe in the long run by long-term software updates. It is a perfect option for Best smartphones to gift on Diwali 2025.

Snapdragon-powered phones are available at a wide range of prices and features, so you can find something that fits any budget, and any type of person can find a phone they will use daily and enjoy for life. These carefully selected alternatives will make sure that your present will be valued and can be used to the fullest extent possible. These are the Best smartphones to gift this Diwali in 2025. Happy shopping!

