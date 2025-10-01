Smartphones to launch in October 2025: Oppo Find X9 series, OnePlus 15 and more

In case September was largely about Apple releasing its new iPhone 17 line, you have not even been in October what lies ahead yet- and some of the most popular brands are claiming their right to it. October will see the release of a flood of high-end smartphones with advanced features as it follows the introduction of Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which the company uses to power the high-end devices released in the next few weeks around the world. Opposite to the more aggressive redesign, 5000-battery, and a big flashy battery, Hasselblad-branded quad cameras, 6 and 200MP cameras, game-oriented iQOO 15, and ultra-lasting GT 8 Pro, not to mention the experimental tri-fold Galaxy G Fold; October 2025 is already looking like a thrilling and feature-filled month to technology enthusiasts like you. Here’s a look at expected models and the best new features each one brings to the table.

Oppo Find X9 Series

Oppo Find X9 series shall be released on October 16 in China. The brand targets the Dimensity 9500 chipset that will most probably be as powerful as its competitor. Hasselblad unveiled quad rear cameras, also branded Hasselblad, with a 200MP telephoto lens on Pro models, a 7,025mAh battery and 80W wired, 50W wireless charging. The first series features the mighty MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset which offers top-notch performance and camera.

The Find X9 design teasers resemble the OnePlus flagship device but it might be due to their common design and research teams. It is believed that the Find X9 will have a quad-rear camera configuration with the Hasselblad branding belonging to Oppo phones only. Oppo has affirmed the Find X9 series will be exporting to other areas and India is greatly suggested to be included.

What is special about the Find X9 series?

Driven to perform by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with the highest level of performance and efficiency.

Has a quad rear camera system with the Hasselblad brand, with a 200MP telephoto lens on the Pro models that take amazing pictures.

Powered by a huge 7,025mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging allowing all-day use.

Has a 6.59-inch, 1.5K AMOLED display and 120Hz screen refresh to provide smooth and immersive visuals.

Android 16, ColorOS 16 with a smooth and rich user interface.

Has advanced AI capabilities and special AI buttons.

Has a good water and dust resistance of IP68 and IP69 to withstand.

High-technology cameras such as AOA optical alignment, Danxia Colour Reproduction Lens and LUMO super pixel engine in giving high quality images.



Vivo X300 Series

Vivo X300 series is coming out in China on October 13. The models will both have a primary 200MP main sensor, and the X300 Pro model will have a 200MP telephoto lens with a range of 85mm and improved certification with regard to dealing with stabilisation. A main camera sensor of 200MP and, in the X300 Pro, a 200MP 85mm telephoto with enhanced stabilization, the introduction of OriginOS 6 in India, which is also a breakthrough in the imaging and software. In contrast to the X200 the new series was able to be flat. The new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset could be used by the brand to drive the devices. The X300 series is also the first time Vivo is launching the OriginOS 6 version in India.

What is special about the Vivo X300 series?

The monster 200MP primary camera sensor with features of a professional camera.

The X300 Pro model has a 200MP with 85mm focal length telephoto lens that has better stabilization.

Speeded up with an efficient performance chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 9500.

Releases carrying OriginOS 6, first in India with a new, AI-enhanced, and highly customisable Android 16-based software experience.

Brings out a flat design, unlike predecessors, which had curves to make it sleek and modern.

OriginOS 6 has enhanced animations, AI-driven camera features, battery saving features, and multitasking features to provide an advanced user experience.

The series is expected to provide a breakthrough imaging and software synergy, a new standard of Vivo devices in India.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 will be released next month in China and will gradually be introduced in India by early next year. OnePlus 15 is undergoing significant redesign, and this involves the new square shaped camera module on the rear. It will be operating on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and have its own in-house camera system. The new model will also have a 7,000mAh battery pack, which will include 100W wired charging. Early adoption of hardware with a flagship-grade chipset, which is likely to use the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and provide the best speed and performance as one of the first in India to use this chip.

What is special about the OnePlus 15?

Introduces a large redesign, including a square-shaped rear camera module, vacating the circular designs of the past.

Quick is with the newest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with flagship-level speed, performance, and AI integration.

Offers a very large 7000mAh battery with 100W wired SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless AIRVOOC charging.

Has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution to watch at a higher quality.

It has a triple 50MP camera with a telephoto lens optical image stabilisation to enable all-round shooting.

Based on the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 and offers an artificial intelligence-driven, smooth, and customizable user experience.

Has a micro arc oxidation micro treatment of the metal frame to enhance toughness and a high quality finish that is industry first.

It is to be introduced in China in October 2025, and in India, in early 2026, in a slow roll out.





iQOO 15

Another first brand to affirm its intentions to release the iQOO 15 flagship model (not 14 again) in a few months is iQOO. The brand has developed a question of launching the new hardware very early together with its products and it is on track to do so. Early hardware adoption; with a flagship grade chipset, the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, with the highest possible speed and performance as one of the first to launch with this silicon in India.

What is special about the iQOO 15?

The first in India to take on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which guarantees the best performance and speed.

Large, 2K LTPO AMOLED 6.85-inch screen with an anti-glare AR coating and 144Hz refresh rate to see colorful images.

Quad 50MP rear cameras with a periscope telephoto lens, which has high zoom strengths.

Huge 7,000mAh battery that supports wired and wireless charging 100W and 50W respectively, to last longer.

Operates on OriginOS 6, which is built on Android 16 with AI boosters and slick interface.

Rear panel changing colours in order to create a unique, high-end design.

Improved gaming capabilities that include improved x-axis haptics and game chipset.

The IP68 and IP69 certification are waterproof and dustproof to ensure durability.

Realme GT 8 Pro

It is also known that Realme GT 8 Pro will be launched in October but we do not know the exact date when the new device will be introduced. The use of a huge 8,000mAh battery that is used during marathon activities and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, where there is a heavy focus on both marathon and photography. It may be another flagship phone that carries a 200MP periscope telephoto lens among other high-end functionality. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and some rumours indicate that Realme might include a huge 8,000mAh battery with the Pro edition.

What is special about the Realme GT 8 Pro?

It has a huge 8,000mAh battery which is marathon worthy.

Supplied with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera to perform advanced photography.

It runs on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset to provide high performance.

Provides a 6.78 2K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate to provide a fluid image.

Features the Realme R1 display chip, to improve the gaming and graphics performance.

Fast wired charging of 120W to fast power-top-up.

Includes stereo speakers and an X-axis linear motor to give it immersive audio and haptics.

Powered by the most recent Realme UI and Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold (Tri-Fold)

The first ever tri-fold display, providing new possibilities with multitasking and immersive content and likely to rebrand what a foldable device is capable of providing with a rumoured price of approximately Rs2.56 lakh in India, will be offered by Samsung. Several delays took place but the Galaxy G Fold model is expected to be released in October. Previous specifications in South Korea indicate that the Samsung tri-fold price would be approximately Rs 2.56 lakh approx that places it in Apple Vision Pro range.

What is special about the Samsung Galaxy G Fold (Tri-Fold)?

The first ever tri-fold smartphone with a huge 10-inch unfolded display by Samsung to enjoy immersive multitasking.

Exceptional Flex G inward folding system covers the internal screen when closed, and improves durability.

Driven by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and up to 16GB RAM to support flagship-level performance.

has a professional triple camera system with a 200MP primary sensor and a 3x optical zoom telephoto.

Provides a superior connection protocol such as 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and ultra-wideband (UWB).

Operates on Android 15 with the newest One UI 6.1.1 to provide a highly functional and simple interface.

It comes with a high capacity of 5,000mAh+ battery, fast charging and wireless charging, and supports reverse charging.

An expensive gadget costing approximately Rs2.56 lakh, competing with the flagship AR/VR gadgets such as the Apple Vision Pro.

Each of these flagship phones has a leap that they are promising in one of their main points- be it innovation in the camera, battery capacity, processor speed or ground-breaking form factors. October will see smartphone enthusiasts looking forward to the launchpad of the newest top-tier technology in the major brands.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.