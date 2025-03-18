Infinix is gearing up for its March 20, 2025, AI Beta Event. It will launch two cutting-edge wearables with AI features: the Infinix AI Ring & Infinix AI Buds. These devices are designed to provide the newest features at affordable prices. The Infinix AI Buds, launching on March 20, 2025, are looking to be a thrilling entry into the AI-enabled wearable space. Infinix shall host its Infinix AI Beta event sometime later this month. Everyone is looking forward to the Infinix AI Beta event. One report suggests that the company shall launch new gadgets in the event. And so here we are looking for the Infinix AI Ring and Infinix AI Buds. Both of the rumored smart wearables have been spotted in real time in the report.

Launch of the Infinix AI Ring and Infinix AI Buds: Everything We Know

As per Infinix, the Infinix AI Beta event will happen on March 20 at 7:30 p.m. IST (2 p.m. GMT). According to GSMArena, Infinix is entering the AIoT market. It will launch the Infinix AI Ring, a smart ring, and the Infinix AI Buds, TWS earbuds. These products are expected to be budget-friendly. Infinix aims to make premium technology affordable for more people. Infinix is looking into bringing advanced features at reasonable prices.

Key Features of Infinix AI Buds

Advanced Noise Cancellation: The AI Buds are equipped with industry-leading noise cancellation technology, ensuring an immersive audio experience.

Real-Time Language Translation: A standout feature is real-time language translation, making them ideal for travelers or multilingual users.

According to the source, there may be two color options and a range of sizes for the rumored Infinix AI Ring. The smart wearable will probably come with a charging case rather than a dock.

It is anticipated that the smart ring will provide blood oxygen level monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

Infinix AI Buds

According to the article, "exceptional noise cancellation" and language translation will be supported by the Infinix AI Buds.

The charging cover with a touchscreen at the front and a translucent lid is shown in the live photographs that were leaked.

According to reports, users may use this display to manage the connected smartphone's camera, change the noise cancellation setting, play music, and check the buds' battery life.

It is expected that it will also show the time.

One-Tap Infinix AI, which is anticipated to offer "on-screen intelligence to handle basic Q&A tasks" in addition to functions like address recognition and the creation of new contacts and calendar entries, will be supported by the Infinix Note 50 series of smartphones, which are scheduled to launch globally on March 20.

