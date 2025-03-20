Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus is all set to launch on March 20, 2025, and it is going to be a game changer in the mid range smartphone market. The highlight of Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus design is the combination of ArmorAlloy construction and cutting edge manufacturing processes. These not only increase durability but also give the Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus a luxury feel in the touch. Mainly, it differs from competitors in the same price range thanks to its AI powered capabilities and fast refresh rate AMOLED display. Other features about this smartphone you need to know are many. To know complete details about the features, speciality and why you should buy it, read further.