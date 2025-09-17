iOS 26 Release: How to download and know the new features

Apple has unveiled the new version of its mobile operating system, iOS 26, and it comes with several new features and complete change in design in the visual appeal, dubbed as Liquid Glass. The new iOS 26 version is loaded with a chain of entertaining additions, which attempt to make your iPhone experience real in the practical sense. A new, sleek design that is both modern and immersive, as well as smarter, more useful features made possible by advanced AI will be the expectations of the users. The latest update is centered around enhancing everyday experiences, enabling you to keep in touch with things that matter and reduce distractions, and introduce an efficient range of new features to promote productivity and creativity. It could be a daily interaction made of simple, personalised information, or a new application, iOS 26 is also designed to make the daily use of a smartphone more familiar, pleasant, and effective. This new design language dynamically adapts to backgrounds and user interaction, delivering a more personalised and immersive experience.

How to download iOS 26?

The iPhone users are able to have their iPhones configured to automatically install system software and updates, or they can manually check and update their software settings through the Software Update option. It is best to back up your device before downloading new software to ensure that you have some of your valuable information.

For automatic updates:

Open Settings

Tap General

Tap Software Update

Tap Automatic Updates

Choose one of the following options:

Automatic Installation: In case there is an update, the iPhone downloads and installs the update when no one is holding the phone, and it is charging over Wi-Fi connection.

Automatically Download: The Downloads is auto-installed when your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi, charging, and locked so that you can install the updates later.

Install software updates:

Open Settings on iPhone

Visit the General tab and locate the Software Update option.

Tap on the Download and Install button and sign the terms and conditions.

Make sure that the required memory space is present in the device.

iOS 26: New features

Brings in a new and clear-cut glass-like look throughout the UI.

UI is dynamic in reflecting and refracting other visuals to appear lively.

Extends to app icons, control toggles, navigation bars and widgets etc.

Enhances a fluent, smooth, and dynamic navigation whilst scrolling or switching apps.

Gives more attention to content through the overlay placement of controls on top of apps.

Introduces consistency in the design of the iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Empowers the developers to design more expressive and interactive apps.

iOS 26: Liquid glass design language

The Liquid Glass is an absolutely new design that makes iOS appear three-dimensional and lively. Apple explains it as a transparent substance that interacts with light and the visual elements around the product giving a feel that is futuristic and also aesthetically pleasing. All the buttons, sliders, the lock screen clock, and control center are glowing with a fine transparency and even glass-like lightness. The UI components are also responsive to scrolling and switching apps that makes it easier to use and visually balanced.

Gives the impression of depth and life with a crystal clear, glass like surface.

Refracts and reflects on surrounding visual objects in dynamic visual effects.

Spreads uniformly over app icons, buttons, sliders, navigation bars and widgets.

Upgrades lock screen clock and control center to be beautiful and transparent.

UI elements are fluid when responding to scrolling and switching of apps.

Lays components of the UI on top of one another in order to enhance visual harmony and user focus.

Brings a new futuristic look, which is not old but still recognisable.

iOS 26: Revamped applications and UI enhancements

Numerous fundamental Apple applications have been updated to accommodate the new design ethics. The Photos app is also enhanced so that the content management and navigation becomes more customisable and accessible. The Camera app is simplified with quick photo and video features provided with a collective control that makes the interface easy to use. Game Center has been replaced by a new dedicated Apple Games app, which is a central point of access to games, live gaming events, and social gaming.

Redesigned Apple core applications to the new Liquid Glass design language.

Photos app enhances the navigation experience with customised Collections and navigation betweenLibrary and Collections.

Enhanced Photos application enables reorganisation, pinning and choice of display size of Collections.

Camera applications have a simplified and aggregated interface that has quicker access to Photo and Video applications.

The new name of the Game Center is New Apple Games app, and it is used as a unified location where games, live events, and social connectivity are united.

Enhanced portability and customisation of apps, which increased user experience and productivity.

iOS 26: Communication and productivity upgrades

The changes brought about in phone and messaging in iOS 26 are useful. The Call Screening and Hold assist features allow users to manage the waiting time and calls. The Phone app has all favourites, recents, and voicemail in a compact Calls tab, which makes it easier to navigate.

Apple Intelligence and AI is substantial, and features such as Live Translation can be used in calls and messaging applications and can process various popular languages using their on-board AI. The Image Playground feature, which uses ChatGPT, also allows users to construct their own emojis known as Genmoji with expressive choices and apply artistic styles to them.

Call Screening also works automatically by asking people who call it their name and the purpose of the call which assists users in deciding whether to answer or not.

Hold Assist allows the user to go and wait on hold and makes one aware of when a live agent is available to speak.

The Phone app has been redesigned introducing a Calls tab, which brings Favorites, Recents and Voicemail, in the same tab, making navigation easier.

Messages app blocks unknown senders in a new folder and does not notify till accepted.

Live Translation is based on the on-device AI that translates audio and text in conversations and messages between various languages.

Image Playground using ChatGPT enables the user to make their own expressive emojis (Genmoji) and apply artistic effects.

Improves communication control and productivity through intelligent message and call management.

iOS 26: Compatibility and update availability

iOS 26 supports iPhone 11 and newer models, including the second-generation iPhone SE. The update can be downloaded via Settings > General > Software Update and may roll out gradually due to high demand.

To users wanting to have a smooth modern interface coupled with useful productivity and gaming additions, iOS 26 makes a powerful upgrade that will not only impress them aesthetically but also include their choice of smart new functionality.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.