iPhone 17 Pro launched: Most powerful iPhone Pro Apple has ever made

The iPhone 17 Pro has finally been released after much hype and anticipation and includes several upgrades that strive to improve performance and user experience. The introduction of a large vapour chamber cooling system is among the most exciting additions. This state of the art cooling system involves liquid vaporisation within a closed tube to successfully control heat generated by the high-powered A19 Pro chip and other parts. Read further to know all details!

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max launched:

iPhone 17 Pro: Specifications

Feature Details Cooling System Vapor chamber cooling with aluminium body Colours Refined Silver, Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange Display Protection Ceramic Shield 2 (front), Ceramic Shield (back) Scratch Resistance 3X better than previous generation Anti-Reflective Coating Yes Battery Life Up to 39 hours video playback Main Camera 48 MP sensor, 56% larger size Ultra-Wide Camera 48 MP sensor with Fusion technology Telephoto Camera 48 MP sensor, 8X optical zoom Chipset A19 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro: Upgrades

iPhone 17 Pro provides a significant enhancement as a vapor chamber cooling system is included. This high-tech cooling system co-works with the aluminum phone case to cool efficiently the heat produced by the powerful A19 Pro chip, enabling the devices to sustain high performance with high loads as seen in gaming, video editing and 5G connectivity without overheating or throttling. This is a major advancement in the thermal management of the iPhones compared to earlier.

Apple provides the Pro models in three elegant colors, such as refined silver, deep blue and cosmic orange, in the aspect of design. Durability and looks are enhanced with Ceramic Shield 2 protection on the front and a ceramic shield on the back. Apple boasts of the new ceramic shield on the front being three times more scratch-resistant than previous and the display is also to be enhanced with a new anti-reflective coating which removes glare.

Battery life is the other feature to note - the iPhone 17 Pro has the longest battery life of an iPhone, with a video playback time of up to 39 hours, so customers can use it longer without having to charge their phones regularly.