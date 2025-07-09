iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Do you know about these leaks?

Apple is set to release the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and recent leaks have indicated that the new-generation iPhones will carry major changes in comparison to the iPhone 16 Pro line. Screen design modifications to the intensive upgrade in hardware, here is everything coming with the new flagship smartphones introduced by brand Apple. Read further to know about the leaks of iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Logo placement and camera module

The Apple logo was significantly less evident in brightness when placed on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models. The change is said to be linked to a new MagSafe magnet pattern, which may allow faster MagSafe wireless charging. The design of the rear camera is also going to be refreshed, where a rectangular camera unit with rounded corners will be replaced, however, the characteristic triangular shape of the lenses is still reserved. Moreover, there are also rumours that Apple is going to present a Sky Blue colour variant because of the newest MacBook Air.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Aluminium frame returns

Departing the titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro family will likely have a glamorous aluminium frame with a glass back. This would provide better durability, heat control and a hand-feel.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Vapor chamber cooling

It is estimated that Apple is giving special attention to more efficient thermal management in the iPhone 17 series. Internal design changes, including improved cooling, are possible in all four models, and in the Pro models in particular it is suggested that there will be a vapor chamber cooling system. This will assist in controlling the heat when undertaking intensive activities such as playing games, and video recording in 8K.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: A19 Pro chip and more RAM

The release of iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max is going to feature the A19 Pro which will be made on TSMC using advanced third-generation 3nm lithography. Performance improvements year by year may only be small, but power efficiency and the ability of the phone to multitask are largely improved. RAM is also improving, where both Pro models will come with 12GB of RAM, which is a big increase compared to the 8GB that the iPhone 16 series has. This will go along way to accommodate advanced capabilities such as Apple Intelligence.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Higher resolution and new features

A very exciting point about the iPhone 17 Pro line is its camera improvements. It is said that the Pro versions will sport a 48 Mega telephoto camera as compared to the 12 Mega collar of earlier. The four iPhone 17 models might also adopt an improved 24MP front camera with twofold higher resolution than that of the iPhone 16 series. The Pro models are believed to be under testing with the support of 8K video recording plus a new dual video recording mode that enables the front and rear cameras to record at the same time.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Connectivity

Apple might be ditching Broadcom and following through with its own Wi-Fi 7 chip in the 17th-series iPhone models. This would provide high speed in wireless connectivity and reduced latency to customers using the network.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Bigger battery for Pro Max

One of the upcoming features of iPhone 17 Pro Max is a bit thicker body and, therefore, a roomier battery, which might mean a significantly longer battery life--a long-awaited feature by heavy users.

Expected launch time

Officially, Apps will launch iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max by the end of the year 2025, probably in September. These to-be colossal advancements in design, performance, and camera technology make the iPhone 17 Pro line anything, but tame, an observation that will undermine the aim of this post of presenting one of the most anticipated debuts of the year.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.