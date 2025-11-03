iPhone 18 Series rumours_ Know all about the new colours and technologies

After the recent release of the new iPhone 17 line, there is already a shift in focus in the technological circles towards the next expected iPhone 18 line. There are already rumours on new colours and new features and it seems that the design is changing and getting something more exciting and the technology as well. The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to bring in new colour choices and advanced display technology before its anticipated release in September 2026. Read further to know about the iPhone 18 Series rumours.

iPhone 18 Pro: New colour options

Instant Digital, a tipster posting on Weibo (through MacRumors) says the iPhone 18 Pro will launch with at least three new colours: Burgundy, Coffee and Purple. Although Purple is also used across the last generations of the iPhones such as iPhone 11, 12, 14, and 14 Pro which the shade is commonly referred to as Lavender, Burgundy and Coffee are completely new colors applied to the phone.

The Coffee shade can be a darker shade of the Desert Titanium shade of the iPhones 16 Pro line that was launched last year. It is also worth noting that the leak also indicates that Apple will keep black as a traditional colour option to the Pro model, which again indicates the company is interested in more unique and differentiated finishes.

iPhone 18 Series: Display and sensor innovations

iPhone 18 Pro is said to have a 6.26-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and the new HIAA (Hole-in-Active-Area) technology. The development should enable an under-screen Face ID sensor, with only a selfie camera on the front and therefore maximising screen space and allowing a smooth, notch-less design.

iPhone 18 Series: Next-generation chip and processor technology

Apple is also said to be operating the iPhone 18 Pro with its next A20 chip, which will be fabricated with TSMC second generation, 2nm (N2) process. This revamped chipset design, with a Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM), will combine the system on a chip (SoC) and DRAM into a more integrated system that will have much more power efficiency and thermal performance. This development is designed to enhance the Intelligence operations of Apple but minimise the general power consumption, which adds to the increase in battery life and more efficient computing.

iPhone 18 Series: Launch strategy

Although specifics of the launch have not yet been revealed, it is said that Apple is thinking of a staged launch. The second generation iPhone Air and the first foldable iPhone might be launched in the fall of 2026 as the iPhone 18 Pro. The iPhone 18 and 18e models can be followed by a spring 2027 release that will enable Apple to continue the drive in different price points and support a range of needs among the consumer segments.

The iPhone 18 Pro range at Apple is becoming a combination of new, trendy colours, a new display technology, and full of the newest chip technology. With the launch coming, these rumours are introducing exciting times to the Apple enthusiasts who have been waiting to have premium design and improvements in performance. The addition of Coffee and Burgundy colours and the innovative technology also underscores the effort by Apple to further distinguish the iPhone among the smartphone market competition.

