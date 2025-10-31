iQOO Neo 11 launched in China: An affordable iQOO phone for Gamers

The newest variant to the Neo series, which focuses on gamers, is the iQOO Neo 11, which was released in China with phenomenal specifications fitted to meet the needs of performance lovers and gamers. The iQOO Neo 11 is not another game-playing device, but it takes the game to another level, providing the performance of a flagship, and a brilliant display that can match the quickest fingers. Be it gaming up the leaderboard or playing at high-resolution, the Neo 11 has been designed to make any gaming moment an immersive powerful experience. Read further to know all details.

iQOO Neo 11: Display and design

It has a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen that is 2K (1,440x3,168 pixels) and is 144Hz in refresh rate. It has high-quality visual fidelity and fluid animations, which are essential to a pleasant gaming experience and daily multimedia usage. The display is dimmed by 2,592Hz PWM and has a touch sample rate of 3,200Hz and fast touch response time of 25.4ms so that interactions can be smooth without lag.

iQOO Neo 11: Performance and storage

Internally, the Neo 11 will be powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a maximum 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, making it smooth when it comes to multitasking and playing. Storage capacities reach up to 1TB using the UFS 4.1 technology that allows rapid opening of applications and high-speed data transfer. AnTuTu points of more than 3.54 million put the phone in the company of the best in its category. The phone includes the Monster Super-Core Engine and the gaming chip Q2 of iQOO to increase its performance.

iQOO Neo 11: Camera setup

The iQOO Neo 11 has a competent dual rear camera setup: a 50MP 1/1.56-inch primary 1 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide. The front camera is a 16MP selfie and video call optimised shooter. The combination enables one to take detailed photographs and even wide-angle shots which satisfy the daily photography requirements of most users.

iQOO Neo 11: Battery, cooling, and connectivity

The Neo 11 will include 100W wired fast charging support to restore its huge power pack with its enormous 7,500mAh battery. Cooling is managed by a high-tech 8K vapor chamber design which is very efficient in dissipating heat to ensure that the performance is consistent irrespective of the heavy gaming or multitasking. It has connectivity options, such as 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and a variety of satellite navigation systems (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, GNSS, QZSS). The phone also has an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor with a face recognition unlocking feature and convenience unlocking. Its toughness is enhanced by its IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance.

iQOO Neo 11: Price and availability

Pricing of the iQOO Neo 11 will begin at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 32,500) with the base 12GB RAM + 256GB version and up to CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 47,000) with 16GB RAM + 1TB. In China, it is available in four colour options that include Facing the Wind, Glowing White, Pixel Orange and Shadow Black. The phone is now found on the official Chinese site of iQOO where pre-launch teasers are showing its impending entry in other markets such as India.

Neo 11 is a competitive newcomer in gaming smartphones

The iQOO Neo 11 is a promising deal to gamers and power users willing to find high refresh rates, long battery life, high computing potential, and good thermal management. Having high features on mediocre prices, it is prepared to compete intensely on the new markets. The Neo 11 is a good competitor against any other person who would not want to compromise on the value it offers with its 2k display and flagship internals.

