iQOO Neo 11 series launch: 2K display, massive battery, and flagship-challenging specs

The highly anticipated iQOO Neo 11 range is to debut in China in the later part of 2025 and aims to reset the upper midrange and take on the flagship smartphones category. Through reliable leaks, the Neo 11 and the Neo 11 Pro will be available with Android 16 overlaid with the OriginOS 6, which notably delivers system-level improvements along with a contemporary user experience. Read further to know about the launch, display, battery and more of the iQOO Neo 11 series.

iQOO Neo 11 series: 2K Flat OLED display and ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

The most significant news of the Neo 11 line is the implementation of a 2K flat OLED screen, which is a significant upgrade over the 1.5K screens provided by the past iQOO Neo participants. Both the standard and Pro versions are claimed to have generously-sized 6.8-inch displays with immersive graphics and sharp clarity that is ideal in gaming, streaming, and work. The ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors will make unlocking super fast and incredibly secure providing an excellent interaction experience, and raising the comfort and safety levels of the users.

iQOO Neo 11 series: Over 7,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging

Battery life is set to become one of its major selling points. Leaks show that the Neo 11 is going to be a bit different since it will come with batteries that go above 7.000mAh, which is an uncommon feature in mass-market smartphones. When paired with peak-performance 100W fast-charging, users will be free to experience prolonged screen-on life and fast single-digit to full charge time. This combination can easily handle two of the most frequently requested conditions by power users; long battery life and downtimes during charging. These specs make the iQOO Neo 11 series a great option when it comes to using it by gamers, travellers, and those who consume a lot of media.

iQOO Neo 11 series: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite & Dimensity 9300+

iQOO is reportedly switching to a dual-chipset approach with Neo 11 family in a move that highlights its flagship aspirations. A typical Neo 11 might sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip with the overall performance that can accommodate rigorous multitasking and gaming requirements. In the meantime, the Neo 11 Pro will presumably appear with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, serving the needs of users who desire the smashing edge in efficiency and raw processing energy. In this strategy, iQOO will have a chance to give the consumer an optimised experience pertaining to Qualcomm and MediaTek users, making it even more attractive to more units of performance-seekers.

iQOO Neo 11 series: Premium metal frame and evolved design

iQOO will also be bringing a metal middle frame, something that has not existed in the Neo lineup, and the predecessors were built using plastic. This improves the strength of structure as well as offers a better in-hand feel of a premium product and a flagship-like one on the Neo 11 range. The evolution of the design is in line with many other premium specifications, which supports the fact that iQOO aims to bring the Neo series to a whole new level.

Neo 11 series: Expected Launch

With reputable sources, Neo 11 and Neo11 Pro will perhaps be released in China in November or December 2025. The series can be premiered early in 2026 in the whole world. The two devices will have Android 16 as a baseline but with modifications by iQOO, using its OriginOS 6 which will come with improved performance, resources, and interface.

iQOO Neo 11 Series: Specifications

Feature Neo 11 Neo 11 Pro Display 6.8-inch 2K flat OLED 6.8-inch 2K flat OLED Fingerprint Ultrasonic in-display Ultrasonic in-display Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Battery >7,000mAh >7,000mAh Fast Charging 100W 100W Frame Material Metal middle frame Metal middle frame OS / UI Android 16 + OriginOS 6 Android 16 + OriginOS 6 Launch Nov–Dec 2025 (China) Nov–Dec 2025 (China)

Will the Neo 11 series challenge flagships?

These are the rumoured improvements; 2K OLED, and a battery of over 7,000mAh, ultrasonic fingerprint, two flagship level chipsets and the metal frame all provide the iQOO Neo 11 Series with one of the most competitive products of 2025 regarding performance. Although the official information is not available yet, everything indicates that Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro belong not only to the evolutionary family of devices in the Neo line but are more revolutionary, targeting the needs of not only an average power user but even those users who love the flagship at all costs.

Keep an eye on it as we get even more information and teasers as the actual launch approaches. The iQOO Neo 11 line-up will be a true game-changer in the smartphone industry towards the end of 2025.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.