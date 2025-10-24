iQOO Neo 11 launching on 30th October with mobile gaming features

The next iQOO Neo 11 will be set to shake the gaming smartphone segment again as the new phone will officially debut in China on 30 October, 2025, at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). Created as a performance powerhouse, this new product in the Neo platform introduces flagship performance to the gamers and intensive users. Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, aggressive style, and some of the most significant improvements over its predecessor, the Neo 10, the device is set to become one of the most satisfying mobile gaming and multimedia experiences to date. Read further to know all details of the gaming phone, iQOO Neo 11.

iQOO Neo 11: Display

The core of the iQOO Neo 11 is its two most vivid features, which include a huge 7,500mAh battery and a 2K OLED with 144Hz refresh rate. Such a combination makes the phone a modernised futuristic gaming and entertainment device that aims at striking a balance between durability and visual smoothness.

BOE Q10+ luminous display panel, with its superb brightness and contrast, promises the highest quality of image regardless of it being in the bright outdoors. The screen has an anti-reflective and anti-glare coating to avoid glare in case of prolonged gaming. For gamers, the 144Hz refresh rate will ensure ultra- smooth animations in high-frame-rate games, such as Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG: New State, making them more precise and responsive.

iQOO Neo 11: Performance

The iQOO Neo 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with as much as 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and an extra 12GB of virtual RAM, which is capable of launching multiple tasks and has no bottlenecks in performance. It is stated that the chipset will be used in conjunction with OriginOS 6 (Android 16-based), which will result in optimisation of fast app launches and smart resource management.

The phone can store big titles and high-resolution videos besides being paired with UFS 4.1 storage without compromising its speed. With the power capabilities of a gaming-grade power source and high efficiency, iQOO says that this device will be able to handle heavy workloads without feeling hot - thanks to its sophisticated vapor chamber cooling system. With stable FPS and temperature, even in the conditions of high-load graphics, a gamer can spend hours playing Genshin Impact or Free Fire.

iQOO Neo 11: Cameras

The iQOO Neo 11 comes with a primary camera of 50MP having optical image stabilisation (OIS), which will capture sharper and shake-free images and videos. This sensor is enhanced with an ultra-wide lens that captures vast landscape shots and depth sensor to provide the correct portrait effects. A 32MP punch-hole selfie camera is featured on the front, which will guarantee clean selfies and the ability to capture better photos even in low-light conditions. Be it a fast-track concert, or handheld vlogs, the stabilisation in the OIS and AI will ensure your professional level of filming, even when you are not using external equipment.

iQOO Neo 11: Design and Colours

The Neo 11 is an innovative design, and it has a combination of minimalism and high-quality materials. It will come in four colour options: Shadow black, Light white, Pixel square orange and Facing the wind (Purple), each with a different kind of built-in texture or matte finish depending on the colour. Its metal structure makes it have a solid and elegant touch and the water and dust resistance of IP68 helps in its durability when used on a daily basis.

The Pixel Square Orange model with its texturised finish will especially be valued among the gamers and younger demographics who want to own an item that not only looks good but also performs well.

iQOO Neo 11: Battery and charging

The 7,500mAh battery in the iQOO Neo 11 does not only suggest an ability to last for a long time but also has the ability to charge its devices at 100W, which reduces the time spent on recharging significantly. The brand does indicate that a 15 minutes charge will be able to reclaim several hours of use. The reverse charging also enables users to charge other accessories such as wireless earbuds or smartwatches directly off the phone.

As an example, one full charge can allegedly sustain more than 10 hours of sustained gaming or streaming, which will transform the experience of the users who are more mobile or content binge at the same time.

iQOO Neo 11 : What to expect?

On the whole, iQOO Neo 11 has been developing into a real flagship killer that targets power users, who do not worry about batteries but expect to perform long. The integration of the high-quality gaming hardware, high-quality visuals, and rapid charging technology make the device an innovating redefinition of what can be offered by mid-premium smartphones. At its release of October 30, the fans should expect it to compete with the heavy hitters such as the Realme GT 8 Pro and the Oneplus Ace 6 in the same segment.

The iQOO Neo 11 has come a long way since the long-endurance sessions to become a more professional category of photography, and it has become iQOO, one of the most performance-oriented Android smartphone brands.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.