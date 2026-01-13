OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026 begins in India_ Discounts on OnePlus 15, Nord, Tablets and Accessories

The OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026 has officially started in India from January 16, bringing aggressive price cuts across OnePlus smartphones, tablets, earbuds and accessories. OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026 starts January 16 in India and offers discounts on its entire range of products, starting with flagships such as the OnePlus 15 series, with an initial price of Rs 44,999, tablets and earbuds, before Republic Day mania. As part of the OnePlus Freedom Sale India, buyers can access Republic Day–themed deals across online and offline channels until stocks last. Confirmed through OnePlus India, and retailers such as Flipkart/Amazon, the sale mixes instant cuts, bank deals and freebies, which is available until stocks run out and 6-month no-cost EMI on the majority of products.

OnePlus 15 Series price in India: Deal price

Here are the latest OnePlus 15 Series price in India details after bank discounts and bundled freebies during the Freedom Sale. The OnePlus 15 OnePlus 15 - the first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phone (12GB/256GB at launches of Rs 72,999) in India is reduced to Rs 68,999 with a bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 (ICICI/HDFC cards), and a free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 (Rs 2,299 value). The OnePlus 15 gets additional savings through OnePlus 15 bank offers, including up to Rs 4,000 instant discounts on ICICI and HDFC cards. OnePlus 15R (Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 12GB/256GB initially Rs 47,999) goes to Rs 44,999 with Rs 3,000 bank offer until January 26, then Rs 45,999- has been checked on oneplus and Flipkart listings. With stacked deals applied, the OnePlus 15 price after discount drops to Rs 68,999, along with free Nord Buds 3 worth Rs 2,299.

OnePlus 13 price cut

The biggest highlight of the sale is the aggressive OnePlus 13 price cut, making last year’s flagship significantly more affordable.OnePlus 13 (16GB/512GB, Rs 69,999 launch) is the most significantly discounted, with Rs 8,000 off and Rs 4,000 bank discount making it Rs 57,999 to buy, including those with a wider use of the odd Hasselblad cameras and the concept of an alert slider. The OnePlus 13R drops to Rs 37,999 (maximum pricing at Rs 6,000 discount + Rs 1,000 bank), and the OnePlus 13S to Rs 49,999 (maximum pricing at Rs 2,000 discount +Rs 3,000 bank).

OnePlus Nord deals in India

Several attractive OnePlus Nord deals in India are available during the sale, pushing AMOLED gaming phones below the Rs 30,000 mark. The OnePlus Nord 5 (Rs 33999 launch) offers 1500 discount and 1500 bank discount at Rs 30999 (included free Magnetic Case); Nord CE5 offers 22999 (Rs 500 off + Rs 1500 bank). These present good 120Hz AMOLED gaming values below 30k, which has been verified in Oneplus stores and online.

OnePlus Tablet, Audio and accessories discounts

Pad Go 2 begins at Rs 23,999 (Rs 1,000 discount + Rs 2,000 bank + free Stylo) OnePlus Pad 3 (Rs 47,999) gets Rs 3,000 bank discount to Rs 44,999 with free Stylo 2 (until Jan 26); Pad 3 gets Rs 1,000 discounted + Rs 2,000 bank + free Stylo. Pad 2 with Rs 34,999 (Rs 2,000 bank + Stylo/Keyboard bundle) is a display, older Pad Go/Pad Lite were priced at Rs 13,999/Rs 11,999 respectively, all official listings.

Buds Pro 3 is also available at Rs 9,999 (Rs 1,000 discount, and Rs 1,000 bank); Buds 4 casing Rs 4,999; Nord Buds 3 Pro Rs 2,349; entry Nord Buds 3r Rs 1,449--including TWS with ANC and IP55. BWZ series experiences 1,199-1,649 net, flawless extensions when telephone packages are involved.

OnePlus sale on Amazon and Flipkart: Sale Availability

The OnePlus sale on Amazon and Flipkart runs parallel to OnePlus.in and Experience Stores, with identical pricing and bank offers. Customers can also opt for a OnePlus no-cost EMI offer of up to six months on most smartphones, tablets and audio products. Operating since January 16 on OnePlus.in, Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Croma, offers stack bank discounts (ICICI/HDFC/SBI) with no-cost EMI over a maximum of 6 months, prices confirmed as of January 12 offers, but with post-Jan 26 tweaks such as 15Rs increase in price to Rs 1,000.

Overall, these are among the best OnePlus deals January 2026 has to offer, especially for buyers seeking flagship performance with bundled value. Early bird perks (e.g., Nord Buds 3 15) will be granted to those who wake up early during this pre-Republic Day sale. Timed ahead of Republic Day, this OnePlus Republic Day sale targets buyers looking for flagship upgrades before January 26. With heavy discounts on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13, the sale delivers some of the strongest OnePlus flagship deals in India this year.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.