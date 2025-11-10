The OnePlus 15 5G, iQOO 15 5G, and Realme GT 8 Pro 5G are three OnePlus 15 5G that have established the foundation to lead to a tough competition in 2025. All these gadgets come with high quality hardware, best performance and AI-enhanced functionalities, leaving users unable to single out an obvious winner. Currently, the competition between all three brands is tighter than ever, since all three are aimed at power users, gamers, as well as photography enthusiasts. We have prepared a detailed comparison to make the right choice and find that perfect phone to suit your needs between the two flagships- comparing them in terms of performances, display, camera, charge pace and overall value. Read further to know the comparison between the OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Price in India

OnePlus 15 5G: Predicted between Rs. 65,000 -75, 000.

iQOO 15 5G: It will cost approximately Rs. 59,999.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: The price is expected to begin at Rs.59,990.

iQOO and Realme are slightly lower in the ranking, targeting those users who value the highest-quality performance with a more aggressive price.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Display and design

These flagships will face a big battle in the display department.

OnePlus 15 5G: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED with 165Hz refresh rate, and 1800 nits peak brightness.

iQOO 15 5G: 6.85-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED screen with the 144Hz refresh rate, created to be both legible and have a high gaming response.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: 6.79-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, purportedly matching display performance with iQOO model.

Though Oneplus 15 has the smoothest refresh rate, Realme and iQOO have almost 2k resolution, which is likely to deliver bright and sharp images.









OnePlus 15 5G, iQOO 15 5G and Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Camera comparison

Each of the three flagships has a triple system of the rear camera that is headed by 50MP primary and 50MP ultrawide. The difference is in the telephoto lenses and imaging alliances.

OnePlus 15 5G: 50MP f3.5x optical zoom telephoto.

iQOO 15 5G: 50MP telephoto lens that is optimized to perform in low-light and detail.

Realme GT 8 pro 5G: 200mp periscope lens with 3x optical zoom co-engineered with ricoh with greater clarity and color processing.

Realme is obviously at an advantage among photography enthusiasts and is interested in more sophisticated image adjustment and increasing pixels.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Performance and hardware

The common factor is that all three models will be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which will indeed belong to the next-gen models.

Oneplus 15 5G: Optimised to the balanced power efficiency and performance sustainability.

iQOO 15 5G: It has a specific gaming chip which makes it a performance-focused product aimed at gamers.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: It is game and multi-task optimised, similar to iQOO, but expected to add gaming optimisation at the software level.

Regardless of your preferred option, users will look forward to a smooth multitasking experience, ridiculously fast loading of apps, and smooth in-game performance.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Battery and charging

The charging speed and battery capacity might be a determinant among many customers.

OnePlus 15 5G: 7300mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

iQOO 15 5G: The iQOO has a 7000mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: 7000mAh battery along with 120W fast charging.

iQOO is slightly lagging behind in the charge speed, but is on par with the overall capacity. OnePlus has the highest battery size of the three.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Final verdict

The next flagship trinity: OnePlus 15 5G, iQOO 15 5G, and Realme GT 8 Pro 5G are aimed at satisfying the needs of various high-end markets:

OnePlus 15 5G : To users who need to find refinement and brand trustworthiness.

iQOO 15 5G: To gamers who value raw performance and heat control.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: This is a great choice for those who are passionate about the camera and want to buy it at a fair price because of its high-quality features.

Bringing their own pros and cons, each device will offer a specific strength, yet the final decision will be made up to your liking between power, photography, or visual experience.

