Pokémon GO City Safari: Discover Mumbai's Hidden Gems on March 29-30!

Niantic's top augmented reality smartphone game, Pokémon GO, is excited to reveal its much anticipated inaugural live event, Pokémon GO City Safari. On Saturday, 29 March, and Sunday, 30 March 2025, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm IST, mark your calendars for this incredible two-day journey through Mumbai's City of Dreams.

Players worldwide are anticipated to flock to Pokémon GO City Safari to participate in this thrilling event. This event offers an unprecedented citywide expedition that combines the enchantment of Pokémon GO with Mumbai's rich cultural identity, regardless of your level of experience as a Trainer or familiarity with the Pokémon world. In addition to catching, studying, and finding a variety of unique Pokémon across the city, trainers will have the opportunity to take in the thrill at Mumbai's famous monuments and neighborhood favorites. Event highlights include exclusive gameplay, exclusive in-game rewards, and the chance to make new friends in the vibrant Pokémon GO community.

Expressing his excitement about India's first-ever Pokémon GO City Safari, Omar Tellez, Vice President for Emerging Markets at Niantic Inc., said, "At Niantic, we are committed to enhancing the Pokémon GO experience with new features and adventures. Trainers in India have been looking forward to great Pokémon GO events, and we have been working towards providing them the best experience to immerse themselves in the world of Pokémon through our in-game events and local meetups. Through the Pokémon GO City Safari in Mumbai, we're excited to bring a special opportunity for the Trainers and communities in India who constitute a key share of our Pokémon GO world."

The event is expected to be very action-packed since Mudbray, the Donkey Pokémon, will debut in Pokémon GO across City Safari events in 2025. Along with other uncommon encounters like Alolan Meowth, Mr. Mime, Corsola, and even Shiny versions for the fortunate, trainers will have the chance to catch Mudbray.

During City Safari Special Research, trainers will have the rare chance to explore the city with their Eevee, who will don an explorer cap. Any of Eevee's known evolutions, including Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, or Sylveon sporting an explorer hat, can be evolved from this event-only Pokémon. Trainers will embark on a thrilling journey with the Eevee Explorers Timed Research experience, which allows them to explore the entire city.

Getting one-day tickets for Pokémon GO City Safari:

Mumbai is now possible for just INR 499. Trainers can attend on 29 March 2025 or 30 March 2025. There are optional add-ons available for those who want to improve their experience, such as the Egg-enthusiast Add-On (INR 299) for egg-hatching bonuses, the Raid Lover Add-On (INR 299) for additional raid perks and the Extra Day Add-On (INR 399) for the ultimate two-day adventure. You can buy tickets on the Pokémon GO City Safari website or through the Events area of the Pokémon GO app. Therefore, act quickly because tickets are subject to availability and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Don't miss the opportunity to go through Mumbai with the Pokémon GO community!

There are still more surprises as the Pokémon GO City Safari:

The Mumbai countdown gets underway! There's much to anticipate, including city-specific experiences and more in-game features. As the event draws nearer, stay updated with the most recent announcements and comprehensive event details by following Pokémon GO's official social media accounts and in-app updates.

When playing Pokémon GO, please consider your surroundings and follow local health authorities' instructions. Events in the future could alter. To keep informed, subscribe to our emails, follow us on social media, and choose to receive push alerts.