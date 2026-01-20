Lava Blaze Duo 3 launches in India: Can a dual-screen phone at Rs 16999 change the budget segment?

The Blaze Duo 3 price in India is set at Rs 16999, positioning it as one of the most affordable dual-screen smartphones in the country. Blaze Duo 3 is officially launched by Lava as a new dual-screen design in the low-end market at a competitive price of Rs 16,999 in its only 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. With Blaze Duo 3, Lava introduces a dual screen smartphone under Rs 20,000, targeting budget buyers who want a modern design with added functionality. The phone is only available in Moonlight Black and Imperial Gold colourways on Amazon and comes with free pan-India home service, which makes it a no-hustle purchase by budget conscious customers who want a modern phone.

Unique 1.6-inch rear AMOLED display phone

The Blaze Duo 3 stands out as a rear AMOLED display phone, using its 1.6-inch secondary screen for notifications, music controls and selfie previews. The 1.6-inch AMOLED rear display display beside the camera module is the most interesting feature as it provides fast access to the notifications, as well as the music control and even a selfie preview when the main rear camera is used. The added functionality will remove the necessity of flipping the phone every minute, making it convenient in the one hand usage when using it casually.

MediaTek Dimensity 7060 powers smooth performance

Powered by the Dimensity 7060, the Blaze Duo 3 becomes one of the few MediaTek Dimensity 7060 phones aimed at smooth daily performance in the budget segment. The MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, which has a 2.6GHz peak clock speed, is at its heart and it has 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage to support smooth multitasking, gaming, and applications switching. Lava will support Android 15 by default and upgrade to Android 16 as well as two years of security updates, making sure that the software will last relatively well in this price range. Running Android 15 out of the box, the Blaze Duo 3 joins the small list of Android 15 phones under Rs 20,000 with a confirmed Android 16 upgrade.

6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED main display

With its 6.67-inch 120Hz panel, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 strengthens its appeal as a budget AMOLED phone in India focused on everyday viewing and smooth scrolling. The main panel is a 6.67 inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which presents vibrant colours and flavours as well as 120Hz refresh rates, secured through an in-screen fingerprint scanner that unlocks the phone within seconds on top of face recognition. The metal frame is only 7.55mm thick, which makes it feel high quality, and the specs are enhanced with stereo speakers, IR blaster, Type-C USB connection, etc.

Capable dual cameras and solid battery life

With a 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging and a Sony 50MP camera, Blaze Duo 3 positions itself as a practical daily driver rather than a spec-heavy showpiece. Photography has 50MP Sony IMX752 rear main sensor and 8MP front selfie camera with a hole-punch cutout. The 5,000mAh battery will enable speedy 33W fast charging to achieve all-day performance, branding the Blaze Duo 3 as a practical daily driver with innovation in the display and performance without flashy.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.