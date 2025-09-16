Massive discount on Nothing Phone 3 on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025

The Big Billion Days Sale 2025 by Flipkart, which starts on September 23, will be the largest shopping event of the year which will offer a huge variety of impossible to resist deals on smartphones. Most of the smartphones will have a discount and users can make the most of it. There is the Nothing Phone 3, which will get a huge price reduction as one of the headline deals that will undoubtedly become the focus of both tech experts and non-expert consumers. Read further to know all details.

Huge price reduction makes Nothing Phone 3 affordable

The Nothing Phone 3 used to be sold at a high cost of Rs79,999 but it is going to be sold at only Rs34,999 in the Flipkart sale. This is a massive saving of Rs45,000, and one of the most discussed flagship smartphones can be available to a much broader audience. Not only is such a huge mark down affordable but also unheard of in a freshly released model.

The Nothing Phones 3 features a formal 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with an adaptable dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+, possessing vivid hues and attractiveness to use. The front is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i that is resistant to daily scratches and drops. The chipset is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which combines with 16GB up to 512GB storage and may perform multitasking and gaming with extreme speed.

The triple 50MP camera system, consisting of primary sensor, periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and ultra-wide lens, will satisfy photography enthusiasts. The front camera is a 50MP sensor that is great when taking selfies and making video calls. Moreover, the phone has a strong 5,500mAh battery that has a 65W fast charging and a wireless charging option.

Nothing Phone 3: Additional offers and benefits

Other than the huge option, Flipkart is also offering special bank deals, cashback offers and flexible EMI, which will make this deal even more affordable. The exchange offers may also be used to advantage the buyers and lower the effective price. The channel ensures safe shipping and quality customer service during the process of making a purchase.

Specifications: Nothing Phone 3

Feature Specification Display 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 50MP primary, 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom), 50MP ultra-wide Front Camera 50MP Battery 5,500mAh, 65W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging Additional Features 7.5W reverse wired charging, 5W reverse wireless charging

This is because of a price reduction like no other, bank offers, and the innovative features of the phone, buyers are getting unbelievable value. The Nothing Phone 3 on the Big Billion Days Sale 2025 of Flipkart is a golden opportunity whether you are upgrading your older smartphone or on a flagship model. All these benefits make Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 an ideal event to purchase Nothing Phone 3 with unmatched discounts and a convenient experience of purchasing it.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.