Get the best deal on the Nothing Phone 3 on Flipkart_ Here’s how!

The Nothing phone 3 has only recently been introduced to India but it has already hit the headlines- and not only because of its high-powered specs but also due to its huge discounts on Flipkart. Well, upgrading to a feature-packed but mid-range smartphone but not wanting to spend a fortune should be the right time of year to get a hand on the Nothing Phone 3, with an incredible price. Read further to know the best deal on the Nothing phone 3.

How to buy the Nothing Phone 3 for less?

The Nothing Phone 3 starts at Rs 79,999 in a 6 GB/128 GB ester as an online-only device immediately obtainable through Flipkart under a special two-thousand-rupees discount. However, that is not all in savings. You can get the effective price below Rs 50,000 with some more credit card offers, exchange schemes, and cashback making this one of the best smartphone deals of 2025.

Bank Offers

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: 5% cashback up to Rs 4,000 per statement quarter

Flipkart Axis Bank Debit Card: 5% cashback up to Rs 750

HDFC Bank Cards: Rs 5,000 off on EMI transactions

ICICI Bank Credit Card: Rs 5,000 off

IDFC Bank Credit Card: Rs 5,000 off

Exchange Offer

The exchange program offered by Flipkart allows you to trade your old smart phone and enjoy a discount of up to Rs 52,150. All you need to do is log in using your PIN code on the Flipkart site to check eligibility and save as much.

Nothing Phone 3: Specifications

Feature Details Display 6.67-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Rear Cameras Triple 50MP (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto with 3X optical zoom) Front Camera 50MP Battery 5,500mAh, 65W fast charging, 15W wireless, 5W reverse wireless charging OS Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.5 Weight 218g Water Resistance IP68

Nothing Phone 3 is also transparent on the back wall and has the same Glyph Interface that has become its trademark, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, fingerprint, in-display fingerprint, and security updates up to 7 years.

Nothing Phone 3: Pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 79,999 (pre-order price)

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 89,999 (pre-order price)

Additional discounts and exchange offers can bring the effective price much lower.

Why buy the Nothing Phone 3 now?

Nothing phone 3 is an excellent recommendation that one cannot go wrong with, being an excellent flagship smartphone experience. The processor is top-notch, the Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 chip, and the RAM capacity goes up to 16Gb, making multitasking and extremely good performance a reality. Its 6.67-inch screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz with an unbelievable brightness of 4500 nits, making the picture colourful even under intense sunshine. Its Dual-mode triple 50MP camera system with sophisticated photography capabilities allows you to take iconic photographs and cinematography in every situation. It has an enormous battery with 5,500mAh battery charge and wireless and fast charging Capacities. And finally, this is the ideal time to acquire the Nothing Phone 3 at an immensely lower cost because of the best-in-class deals that Flipkart offers such as cashbacks, multiple bank deals, and the buyback program.

How to get the best deal?

Pre-order on Flipkart to lock in the Rs 5,000 discount.

Check your eligibility for exchange offers and bank-specific discounts.

Use a compatible credit or debit card for additional cashback.

Combine offers for the lowest possible effective price.

The Nothing Phone 3 comes with impressive specs and decent pricing to make the phone an excellent option in the mid-range. Use the exclusive offers of Flipkart to obtain this powerful new smartphone at the most favourable price ever.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.