MediaTek’s new Dimensity chips arrive as India’s mobile gaming boom grows

India is one of the world’s most competitive smartphone markets. Users expect smooth gaming, reliable cameras, fast 5G, and AI features that work instantly, even on the move. To help address all of the needs of Indian consumers, MediaTek has designed its new line of processors to complement the way Indian consumers use smartphones as their primary device for gaming, content creation, streaming videos, and everyday use.



The Dimensity 9500s is specifically designed for flagship smartphones. The Dimensity 8500 brings many of those capabilities to premium devices, which offer great efficiency, good thermal controls, and great battery life to keep Indian consumers connected throughout the day.

The Dimensity 9500s is built for a whole day of heavy use

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s is designed for high-end smartphones that get used from dawn till dusk, whether that's hours of gaming, video recording, or running the latest in AI-powered apps.

The chip is powered by an All Big Core CPU architecture with an Arm Cortex-X925 at its core. It's paired with a large cache and MediaTek's upgraded Dimensity Scheduling Engine, their second-gen model. This basically means the chip can dynamically manage workloads to keep performance steady even after hours of intense use. It's a bit of a game changer in this area. In India, this is especially useful if you're prone to hitting a snag while gaming or multitasking all day.

Taking gaming to the next level

Mobile gaming in India is taking off fast, and it's not just about high-end phones with high refresh rates. The Immortalis-G925 GPU can handle hardware ray tracing and plays nice with MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0 and Frame Rate Converter 3.0. Put all that together and you're looking at gameplay of up to 165 frames per second and sustained performance of 120+ FPS in demanding titles, all while being super careful with power usage.

On-device AI making your phone faster and more private

The chip's AI features are powered by a more powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that can handle complex AI workloads and has a real focus on on-device generative AI, multimodal processing, and intelligent agent-based tasks. This is really important because by doing all this on the device itself, your smartphone can be way faster, and you get way better privacy too. This is especially useful for features like photo editing, language tools, and other creative apps that need to work even when your connection is patchy.

Cameras and connectivity for real-world use

The chip also includes a content-aware image signal processor that can handle 8K Dolby Vision video, full-range HDR, and even 30 FPS focus tracking, all of which makes it super useful for creators who shoot action content, livestream, or have to deal with dodgy lighting. Connectivity-wise, the chip has next-gen 5G, Wi-Fi 7 with MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0 for getting a solid signal even in tough spots, and long-range Bluetooth that can reach up to 5 km in supported scenarios. Power-saving Find My Device support lets you track your phone without killing the battery in the process.

Dimensity 8500: A chip that brings power and efficiency together for premium mobiles

The Dimensity 8500 is aimed squarely at top-end smartphones that need to deliver on performance without an excessive hit on battery life or heat. It comes with an All Big Core CPU that's essentially 8 super-powerful ARM Cortex-A725 cores all working together with generous caches and super-fast memory. The end result is a phone that handles multiple things at once smoothly, without any hiccups.

As for graphics, there's the 8-Core ARM Mali-G720 GPU, which is also powered up with MediaTek's HyperEngine tech that basically means no overheating during long sessions of gaming at 120 FPS or watching beautiful HDR on the go. The built-in 5G-Advanced modem packs in all of MediaTek's expertise on how to stay connected in tricky spots. Think Subway Mode, which lets you jump back in fast when you're mobile and the signal's weak.

Artificial intelligence gets a boost through real-time translation, plus all sorts of generative AI apps, while the camera features are pretty mouth-watering too with a 'Zero Shutter Lag' snapper and 4K HDR video capture all the way up the zoom range with even better efficiency compared to its predecessor.

And why is this launch important for India?

With the Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 now on the scene, MediaTek is solidifying its grip on the Indian market, where high-end smartphones rule, which means that for end-users, this basically translates into having loads more choices of high-performance Android phones that can keep up with gaming, AI and camera duties without breaking the bank or always reaching for an ultra-expensive flagship.

