Moto G67 Power 5G launched: Reasons to buy!

The new Moto G67 Power 5G offers a bold combination of power and endurance to the consumers in the mid-range smartphone market. Having a huge 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery and with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, the device offers long battery life and a smooth experience in the use of the device in both apps and games. That is topped off by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main camera, a 6.7-inch 120-Hz display, MIL-STD-810H ruggedness and Pantone-approved vegan-leather finishes, and the G67 Power is obviously ready to compete with other brands in the Indian value market including the iQOO Z10, Samsung Galaxy A17, and Xiaomi Redmi 15. Read further to know the Reasons to buy the latest Moto G67 Power 5G.

Advertisment

Moto G67 Power: Massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery for extended use

The large battery of 7,000mAh that has silicon-carbon technology is one of the key traits of the Moto G67 Power 5G. This is not only more battery life but it also helps to make the phone slim and lightweight. It has a maximum of 130 hours of music playback, 33 hours of video streaming, and 49 hours of talk time which makes it ideal with power users and people who travel and do not have to charge their phones frequently.

Moto G67 Power: Smooth and vibrant 6.7-inch display

The phone has a huge 6.7-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a smooth 120Hz screen refresh rate to scroll and play games. This display has HDR10+, a maximum brightness of 1050 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which makes it a great display to easily view content outdoors even when it is bright.

Advertisment

Moto G67 Power: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with RAM boost technology

The Moto G67 Power 5G is built on a powerful battery life and offers decent performance, thanks to the energy-saving Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 chipset. Having 8GB RAM that can be expanded to 24GB through RAM Boost 4.0 will ensure that you have the benefit of multitasking, opening applications, and gaming with no problem whatsoever when it comes to the capabilities of the majority of the users.

Moto G67 Power: Versatile triple rear camera setup and 32MP selfie camera

Advertisment

Moto G67 Power 5G features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 with a primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens and 32MP front camera, which has AI capabilities that are able to capture unbelievable photos and videos. It has 4K video recording, slow motion among other beneficial functions of the camera and users are able to record images of a professional quality wherever they are.

Moto G67 Power: Durable build and enhanced audio experience

The Moto G67 Power 5G features MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection, IP64 rating that is resistant to dust and water, and vegan leather finish on the rear panel to combine durability and design. The gadget also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning and Hi-Res Audio which make the movie, game and music an experience.

The Moto G67 Power 5G, priced at Rs. 14,999. It offers outstanding value in terms of battery life, display performance, processor power, camera flexibility, and durability. The latest product of Moto G series is certainly worth the attention of those who want a powerful, reliable, and stylish mid-range smartphone.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.