Moto G86 Power launched in India: Flagship features at a mid-range price

Motorola has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Moto G86 Power, in India. This is another much-anticipated launch in the 5G smartphone segment, which will be launched on Flipkart and likely to disrupt the top end of the phone market with a range of new features that generally has only been available on high-end flagship phones. For buyers searching for the best battery smartphone, powerful camera phone, and a truly durable design under Rs35,000, the Moto G86 Power sets a new standard. Read further to know all details about the newly launched Moto G86 Power.

Moto G86 Power: Massive battery life leads the segment

A standout feature of the Moto G86 Power is its gigantic 6,720mAh battery. Motorola says it will help the phone provide up to 53 hours of usage on a single charge and that it is the best battery phone in its category to be used by the heavy user, traveler, and gamers. The device is topped up quickly with a 33W TurboPower fast charger therefore reducing downtime to an even lesser degree.

Moto G86 Power: Brilliant display for content lovers

The Moto G86 Power sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a class-leading 4,500 nits of peak brightness. When you have the support of HDR10+, you will receive the punchy color and deep contrast, suitable for video streaming and gaming. The Water Touch technology will make the screen react regardless of wet hands during the Indian weather conditions and everyday situations.

Performance and storage designed for multitaskers

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Power users can push available RAM up to an impressive 24GB with RAM Boost 3.0. The device runs on Motorola’s new Hello UI on top of Android 15, promising a bloat-free and smooth software experience.

Professional camera system meets AI photography in the Moto G86 Power

Is this the best mid-range camera phone? The Moto G86 Power features a triple-lens setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide/macro sensor, and a 32MP front camera for high-res selfies. The Quad Pixel technology and the three-in-one light sensor supported by 4K video across all lenses along with the Photo Enhancement Engine powered by Artificial Intelligence are bound to deliver crispy and colorful shots even in lowlight situations.

Rugged, stylish build with pantone finishes

Durability and design have been lifted by Motorola as well. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68/IP69 ratings against dust and liquid, and is also been certified as tough (MIL-STD-810H). The vegan leather back is premium, and the Pantone-selected colors, such as Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Spellbound finish allow choosing the most fashionable solution, as well.

Smart features and experience

Additional features are Family Space 3.0 parental control, Moto Gestures (such as three-finger screenshot, chop to turn on flashlight, and twist to launch the camera) and My UX to focus on intense personalisation. The premium feeling is completed with an in-display fingerprint scanner that is both accurate and convenient.

Why does Moto G86 Power stand out?

What truly sets the Moto G86 Power apart in the crowded mid-range phone market is its unique combination of segment-topping battery life, robust flagship-level build, and a complete suite of AI-powered camera features. The functional improvements such as the wet-finger-touch screen display and a leather textured finish that can withstand wear and tear are features responding to the demands of the actual Indian users. This phone will have a price range of about Rs.30,000 to Rs.35,000 and is meant to be owned by people who do not mind spending their money on gadgets that are tough as everything and work really well.

Moto G86 Power: Specifications

Feature Moto G86 Power Display 6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz, 4,500 nits, HDR10+, Water Touch Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 RAM/Storage 8GB (expandable up to 24GB RAM), 128GB storage Battery 6,720mAh, 33W TurboPower fast charging Main Camera 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 (OIS), 8MP ultrawide/macro Front Camera 32MP Quad Pixel, 4K video support OS Hello UI (Android 15) Durability Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68/IP69, MIL-STD-810H Build/Design Vegan leather finish, Pantone colors Extras Family Space, Moto Gestures, My UX, in-display fingerprint

In conclusion, G86 Power has seen Motorola release a phone that provides a balance between performance, battery life, and superior design, thus succeeding as one of the best options that an Indian smartphone customer needs who wants more in their next charge.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.