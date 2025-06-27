Motorola Moto G96 5G India launch: What to expect from the latest mid-range phone?

Motorola has been on a roll in India in the smartphone market, with the successful launch of Motorola Edge 60 followed by teasers of its next big launch. All eyes are now on the Motorola G96 5G, which is generating buzz as the next best 5G smartphone under 20000. With a stylish design, powerful specs, and premium features, the Motorola G96 5G is set to be a top contender in the mid-range 5G smartphone segment. Here is all you should know about the next Motorola G-series smartphone, the Motorola G96 5G.

Motorola G96 5G: India launch date

While Motorola has not officially confirmed the Motorola G96 5G launch date in India, leaks suggest that the device will debut in July 2025. The handset will be made available only on flipkart, and users seeking to have the best deals on a smartphone online would find it easy to get them on Flipkart.

Motorola G96 5G: Design and display

The Motorola G96 5G design is one of its biggest highlights. There will also be four gorgeous colour choices of the phone, including two fresh colour choices; Green, and Blue and Pink and Teal Blue. The back is covered with a vegan leather material to add luxury to the device and durability.

Dual rear camera setup in vertically aligned circular modules

Quad-curve pOLED display with a punch-hole camera cutout

6.67-inch pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals

Motorola G96 5G: Specifications (Expected)

Feature Specification Display 6.67-inch pOLED, quad-curved, 144Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Rear Camera 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-700C (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide/macro Front Camera 32MP punch-hole selfie camera Battery 5,500mAh with 68W fast charging Build Vegan leather finish, IP68 water and dust resistance Colours Green, Blue, Pink, Teal Blue OS Android 15 (expected)

Motorola G96 5G: Camera features

The Motorola G96 5G camera setup is designed for photography enthusiasts. This is because of the 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-700C sensor which allows sharp and stable photos and the 8MP ultra-wide sensor, which doubles as a macro lens to shoot in versatile manners. It has a 32MP front camera, which is ideal in taking selfies and making a video call thus it gives an excellent result as far as camera phones at this price range are concerned.

Motorola G96 5G: Battery and charging

Another good feature is battery life. With a 5,500mAh battery and 68W fast charging, the Motorola G96 5G promises all-day power and quick top-ups—ideal for users seeking the best battery backup phone in the mid-range segment.

Other features

It has been rumoured that the phone will come with IP 68 rating hence water and dust resistant, which is not common in this price bracket. The vegan leather back is not only fashionable, but also has additional grip and robustness.

Conclusion

The Motorola G96 5G is shaping up to be one of the best 5G smartphones in India for 2025, offering a premium design, powerful performance, and top-tier camera features at an affordable price. Be watchful, as it is going to launch very soon in the Flipkart online store and be prepared to enjoy the best smartphone deals of this season!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.