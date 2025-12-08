Motorola Edge 70 India Launch: All details

Motorola Edge 70 is being placed as a sleek, slim and sturdy Moto phone with no sacrifice on the battery or camera quality. It suits consumers who desire to have a latest smartphone that is easy to hold and like made of premium materials, performs well in taking photos, and provides a stable performance to be used daily. Based on Motorola maintaining its prices/offers, the Edge 70 may be a favourite among customers who enjoy designs and functionality in a single device. Read further to know all details of the Motorola Edge 70 India launch.

Motorola Edge 70: Launch date and availability

Motorola Edge 70 will be released in India on December 15, 2025 and sold the very same day on Flipkart, the official site of Motorola, and at some offline retailers. Motorola Edge 70 will have a similar design as other models of the Edge series, including a squiricle camera module and a vegan leather back. The phone will be 5.99mm thick, in the realms of recent slim phones such as the Galaxy S25 Edge and Tecno Pova Slim. This direct-to-buyer strategy implies that there is no pre-order drama, but rather a straight launch and instant access to the new ultra slim device by those who want to own it.

Motorola Edge 70: Design and colours

One of the features that make the Motorola Edge 70 one of the slimmest smartphones in the mid-premium segment is the profile of 5.99 mm. It comes in three colour selections that are Pantone certified: Bronze Green, Gadget grey and Lily Pad, which is attractive to those users who need or want both form and content. The device itself is tough and stylish which is also made possible by the slim, aluminium frame, IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, which are unusual in the year 2025.

Motorola Edge 70: Specifications and user benefits

Chipset: The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 offers high mid-range performance, which is suitable and can be used on a daily basis, on multitasking, and on a light gaming platform.

Display: A full 1.5K pOLED 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection features very vivid images and fluency in scrolling as well as a maximum brightness of up to 4,500 nits, which will provide the phone with excellent visibility in the sun.

Cameras: The Edge 70 has triple 50MP rear cameras (main, ultrawide, and macro vision) and a 50MP front camera with support of 4K video, which makes it an excellent option among creators and those who prefer to use photographs in their everyday activities.

Battery and Charging: The India model has a 5,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging that ensures full-day battery life and fast top-ups.

Software: Android 16-powered Hello UI will receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches, which will provide the user with a sense of security regarding the long-term support.

Regarding the features of AI, Motorola claims that the phone will be accompanied by the support of Circle to Search, Magic Eraser, and Magic Editor. The phone will also have Smart Connect 3.0, which implies that one will have an opportunity to mirror their phone on a PC or open YouTube on a smart TV.

Motorola Edge 70: Expected price

Motorola Edge 70 will be priced between Rs30,000 and Rs35,000 in India and will compete with other upper mid-range phones available in the market in terms of price, including Vivo, Oneplus, and Realme. It will be an even better option with launch offers and bank discounts, and be a better choice in case someone wants a high-end feel without high-end pricing.



