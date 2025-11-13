Motorola Edge 70: Sleek design, solid performance to come soon in India

Upon its release in a number of international markets, Motorola is now said to be working on releasing the Edge 70 in India as a follow-up to the Edge 60 released last year. Its super-slim design is observed to have a thickness of only 5.99mm and a light weight of 159 grams, which makes it one of the smoothest competitors in its line. Motorola Edge 70 is emerging as one of the most slim and good-looking smartphones in the mid-range category with ultra thin profile and lightweight construction, which attracts users who want both the style and substance.The phone is expected to deliver an all-round user experience, integrating both uniform usage and extended durability, excellent visual experience, and improved security capabilities.

Motorola Edge 70: What to expect?

The Edge 70 has a big display of pOLED globally that has been cited as having bright images and scrolling, thus suitable in immersive viewing and gaming. It has superior durability standards such as IP68/IP69 and has passed the military standard testing, making it able to withstand normal wear and tear. The battery is supported by a silicon-carbon battery with rapid wired and wireless charging, which promises to last long without having to charge every now and then.

Motorola Edge 70: Camera and software experience

The Edge 70 is a pairing of a dual 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation and a wide ultrawide lens, and is well suited to photography lovers. The front is also equipped with a high-resolution 50MP sensor which takes detailed selfies. The device is based on Android 16, with Motorola-specific additions and features a clean user experience with a maximum of six years of security updates, which is indicative of Motorola prioritising longevity and reliability.

Motorola Edge 70: Expected pricing and availability in India

The phone will cost approximately Rs80,000 in the European markets, but we have heard that it will aggressively price its phones in India, with expectations ranging between Rs35,000 to Rs40,000. The colours of the options such as Bronze Green, Lily Pad, and Gadget Grey provide buyers with a fashionable option and the industry rumours suggest that the Indian market can see the light of the day very early in 2026. Though the Indian launch has not been declared officially, it is leaked that the users can look forward to a high quality design with a durable performance, which makes it a good choice in the middle end range.

The Motorola Edge 70 comes with a high-quality experience in a light and compact design, plus a good performance and a robust and long-lasting design - this is perfect to those who desire flagship-style experience and features at a more comfortable cost. The fact that it is sleek, has a camera, and has a long-lasting hardware will make it an attractive choice among the mid-range consumers once it is finally launched in India.



