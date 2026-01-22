Motorola Signature launching in India on January 23: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 5,200mAh battery confirmed

The Motorola Signature launch in India is confirmed for January 23, 2026, with availability via Flipkart and select offline retailers. Positioned as a premium Motorola flagship smartphone in India, the Signature targets users seeking top-tier performance, display quality, and long-term software support.

First showcased globally at CES 2026, the Motorola Signature debuted as an ultra-premium Android phone, signalling Motorola’s renewed focus on the high-end smartphone segment. Motorola Signature was initially presented at the CES 2026 in the world where it debuted as an ultra-premium gadget with flagship qualities. Prior to its launch in India, specifications of its battery, chipset, screen, and price have been leaked on its official teasers and microsite listings.

Motorola Signature Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 explained

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor on the 3 nm architecture is at the core of Motorola Signature and makes it comparable to other flagship-level smartphones in terms of raw performance and efficiency. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the Motorola Signature becomes one of the most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 phones in India, delivering flagship-grade performance with improved thermal efficiency. At the selected configurations, the chipset is promised to be combined with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.

The device is powered by a 5,200 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which again should be able to use it throughout the day even when there is heavy workload. There is also initial information that the phone will be able to charge fast, both wire and wireless options will probably be part of the charging package. The Motorola Signature battery is rated at 5,200mAh and uses advanced silicon-carbon technology, promising reliable all-day endurance even for heavy gaming and productivity users.

Motorola Signature AMOLED display: Design, and camera capabilities

The Motorola Signature AMOLED display measures 6.8 inches and supports a 165Hz LTPO refresh rate, making it ideal for gaming, HDR streaming, and smooth everyday use. Motorola Signature has a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz, which gives it rich colours, fluid animations, and makes it highly legible even in the brightest day. It has been reported to achieve peak brightness values of about 6,200 nits, so it can be used to watch outside and to consume HDR media.

The Motorola Signature camera setup includes a 50MP Sony primary sensor alongside wide-angle and telephoto lenses, positioning it competitively against other premium Android phones in India. Optically, the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, with a 50 MP Sony primary sensor, wide-angle lens, and telephoto lens as an alternative to improve its versatility. It is also designed to have aluminium frame and thin profile which is said to be approximately 6.99 mm thick and weighs approximately 186 g.

Price and Availability

According to leaks, the Motorola Signature price in India is expected to start at Rs59,999 for the base variant, while higher configurations with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage could cross Rs69,999. According to the leaked pricing data, in India the Motorola Signature may be available starting at approximately Rs59,999 with the basic model of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and more expensive models (16 GB + 1 TB) will be sold at a price exceeding Rs69,999. Effective prices can also be further lowered by offering bank discounts and exchange bonuses at launch.

The smartphone will go on sale during the Motorola Signature Flipkart sale, with possible launch offers including bank discounts and exchange bonuses. The high-performance flagship with its big battery, high-end display, and price-effective positioning of the Motorola Signature make it one of the most anticipated Android launches of the beginning of 2026 in India. With its premium design, next-gen chipset, and aggressive pricing, the Motorola Signature launch in India is shaping up to be one of the biggest Android releases of early 2026.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.