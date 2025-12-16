Motorola Edge 70 Ultra leaked_ Know the chipset and camera upgrades

The next high-end smartphone created by Motorola is the Edge 70 Ultra, which is receiving hype due to the latest leaks that show the anticipated improvements and capabilities. The Edge 70 Ultra, destined to be an improvement over the Edge 50 Ultra, is likely to offer significant advancements in terms of performance, camera configuration, and design, becoming a formidable competitor in the luxury market. Read further to know about the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra leaks.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra: Performance and chipset upgrade

The biggest jump that the Edge 70 Ultra will have is the chipset that is expected to be used. The phone will use the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which has been developed on a 3nm processing. It is a definite improvement over the Snapdragon 8's Gen 3 chip of the Edge 50 Ultra, offering higher processing speed, greater efficiency, and better AI. Provided this is true, this upgrade will render the Edge 70 Ultra one of the most powerful Motorola phones in a series, suitable in terms of gaming, multitasking and demanding tasks.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra: Display details

The Edge 70 Ultra will supposedly have a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with a resolution of up to 1.5K and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a good premium by the standards of today, but a minor step lower than the 144Hz refresh rate of the pOLED panel of the Edge 50 Ultra. The 1.5K resolution however guarantees the sharpness of the images and the richness of the colors, which makes it very suitable in media-consumption and gaming. Nothing is yet confirmed on peak brightness levels or protective glass, which also were good assets on its predecessor.

Edge 70 Ultra: Triple 50MP camera system

In the camera department, the Edge 70 Ultra will presumably feature a three-camera array, with a 50 megapixel primary sensor, a 50 megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50 megapixel periscope camera. Such a set-up will ensure a wide range of shooting arrangements, such as panoramic landscape shots and close-ups. Nevertheless, it can be regarded as a compromise in the zoom performance with the 64-megapixel telephoto camera of the Edge 50 Ultra. Information on video recording and front camera specification has not been specified yet.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra: Design and build

Some of the leaked renders indicate a new design of the Edge 70 Ultra with a textured back panel and square camera module on the left side up top. The right edge has the power and volume buttons, and there is another, unspecified, button allegedly located on the left side. The device will have an option of black, green, and bronze color and it is anticipated that it will provide the user with a variety of finishes of high quality.

Launch timeline

The Edge 70 Ultra is still unconfirmed on its launch dates and official specification by Motorola. The rumored release date will give more information, but the leaks so far will make the phone a strong upgrade among those loyal to Edges series, with the highest-quality performance and a versatile camera system, as well as a new look.



