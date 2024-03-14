MSI 1st Gaming Handheld launches in India, priced at Rs 88990

MSI, a Taiwanese laptop manufacturer, has revealed the much-awaited MSI Claw A1M in India. At an event in New Delhi, the gaming handheld made its debut adjacent to a variety of laptops with AI-powered productivity, gaming, and business features. Being equipped with the newest Intel Core Ultra processors, MSI says that it is the "world's first handheld".

After making its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024, the product—a competitor to the ASUS ROG Ally—has finally made its way to India. Here are the features and costs of the new Claw A1M's variants if you're looking to purchase a high-end gaming handheld in India.

MSI Claw Specification- MSI Gaming

Introducing the MSI Claw, a groundbreaking handheld device powered by the innovative Meteor Lake technology, heralded as the "world's first" of its kind. This marvel of technology boasts a stunning 7-inch Full HD IPS touch screen, providing users with a visual feast characterized by a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 500 nits.

Delving into its hardware prowess, the MSI Claw A1M model is equipped with formidable Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) CPUs coupled with Intel Arc graphics, promising unparalleled performance and seamless user experience.

Operating on the latest Windows 11 platform, the Claw ensures users are at the forefront of technological advancement.

Memory-wise, the Claw offers a generous 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless operation of applications. But that's not all; this handheld gaming device is more than just a pretty face.

Sporting Intel XeSS technology, it aims to elevate gaming experiences by enhancing FPS (Frames Per Second), while the MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow technology ensures optimal thermal efficiency, enabling extended gaming sessions without compromising performance.

Powering the MSI Claw is a robust 53Whr battery, consisting of six cells, promising a respectable two-hour battery backup, coupled with support for rapid charging up to 65W (and PD 3.0).

This ensures that downtime is minimized, allowing users to dive back into their gaming adventures swiftly. Moreover, with support for MSI APP Player, users can seamlessly enjoy their favorite Android games alongside their Windows gaming repertoire.

Connectivity options abound with the MSI Claw, featuring Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and reliable wireless connectivity. Additionally, it offers a range of ports, including a headphone jack, a Thunderbolt 4 port (supporting Display Port and PD 3.0 USB Type-C charging), a microSD card reader, and a convenient fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.

Dual speakers delivering 2W each promise immersive audio experiences, while a six-axis IMU vibration motor adds tactile feedback to gaming sessions.

MSI Claw Price - MSI Gaming

As for the price, the MSI Claw A1M gaming handheld is set to start from Rs 88,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 variant, with the Ultra 7 variant commanding a higher price of Rs 99,990. A mid-variant will also be available, priced at Rs 96,990. This gaming powerhouse comes in a sleek black shade, exuding elegance and sophistication.

While availability details for the A1M model in India are yet to be disclosed by the company, eager gamers can anticipate its arrival in the market in the forthcoming weeks, ready to embark on an immersive gaming journey like never before.

