Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta: Know the change in the software of Phone 3a series

Nothing under the leadership of Carl Pei has launched Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta, on the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, which has brought a major change into the software ecosystem of the brand. The new update has brought a new design identity, new customisation, and a disputable but innovative addition: Lock Glimpse - a dynamic lock screen experience with a focus on curated wallpapers and content. Third-party apps are also pre-installed in some of the devices with the update, which calls into doubt the long held philosophy of Nothing of having clean software.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta: The lock glimpse experience

The best thing about the Nothing OS 4.0 beta is Lock Glimpse, which is one of the features that will make your lock screen more enjoyable. It shows the rotating assortment of the high quality wallpapers edited in the nine categories, such as nature, architecture, and abstract arts. This is an option that can be enabled by swapping left on the lock screen, but it is disabled by default, another step by Nothing to guarantee privacy and choice.

Lock Glimpse sometimes displays timely updates and helpful content, as seen on some low-end Android phones, when enabled. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis clarified the idea that they wanted the lock screen to be livelier without interfering with the control and privacy of the user. He stated, "Our goals are to bind the features in the most efficient manner and leave everything to the control of the user.”

A Phone 3a user can also activate Lock Glimpse so that they wake up to a new wallpaper every morning depending on their weather or theme preferences - for example, a sunrise picture on a sunny day or lights at night when they are traveling.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta : Lock Glimpse can become a monetisation tool

Though the feature has attracted enthusiasm in its aesthetic value, it has created controversy. It may be a look screen imitation of Nothing, where users may eventually get ads or promotional information. An analysis by Android Authority suggests that Lock Glimpse can become a monetisation tool in the future, but Nothing states that it currently shows wallpapers and curated updates only.

In contrast to the old fashioned bloatware, Lock Glimpse is optional and can be turned off without much difficulty:

Going to Settings - Lock screen - Lock Glimpse.

Switch off the Display on the lock screen.

Make sure you are going back to regular wallpapers.

This flexibility guarantees that users have the ability to entirely switch off in case they want to have the bare Nothing interface that they are used to.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta : The Third-Party app shift

Nothing transitioning to third-party app curation on some of its mid-range phones is also another significant update. Installing apps such as Instagram might be pre-installed on some of the devices for the first time. Evangelidis described this action as an attempt by Nothing to create the sustainable models of revenues, and he made sure that the apps that were included should be popular, useful, and easily removable. This is unlike the previous rigid opinion held by the company on bundled programs.

Instagram may be pre-installed on the phone so that it is easy to share socially through the camera app, however, it can be uninstalled at any time - users have the control over storage and cluttered apps.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta : Privacy and personalisation

Nonetheless, Nothing has explicitly mentioned that Lock Glimpse does not gather any personal data. The firm also announced future intentions to enable the users to swap the curated images with their own photos to customize their lock screens without making the system heavy.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta : Should you try the Beta?

By enrolling in the Nothing OS 4.0 Beta program, you can get new Android 16 functionality, new wallpapers, new icons, and improved UI animations. Nevertheless, as it is in open beta, there will be minor bugs and inconsistencies in features.

Lock Glimpse is currently opt-in and reversible, however, users conjecture how the service could change in the future to become a default feature, possibly opening up a new avenue of monetisation during Nothing.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta : Bold project

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta is a bold project. It is easy to use and controversial in terms of monetisation strategies. Although the fans enjoy its beauty and creativity, the purists are doubting whether the essence of Nothing in its simple, commercial-free software is gradually evolving.

Being one of the most open firms within the Android network, the strategy of Nothing will probably be a precedent of how companies in the future must manage to balance income with user confidence.



