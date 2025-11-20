Nothing OS 4.0 release date: Check when your phone gets it

Nothing OS 4.0 is hyped because of its design advancement, AI implementation, and user experience. After months of beta testing, the company will finally unveil the feature set alongside the stable release. On Friday, the stable version of Nothing OS 4.0 will roll out globally, with the Nothing Phone 3 expected to receive the update first.
The update, running on Android 16 and named Flow, introduces numerous new features that enable multitasking, customisation, and performance more than ever. The main points of interest are the new Pop-up View, Lock Glimpse, and a new Stretch camera look that has been developed in collaboration with a famous photographer.
Other optimisations to be added in the update also include faster launching of applications, smarter AI use, and a simpler interface with such features as Extra Dark Mode. Although we may get to know about new features and capabilities of Nothing OS 4.0 that haven't yet been revealed to the beta testers. Read further to know all details about the Nothing OS 4.0.
What’s new in Nothing OS 4.0?
Nothing OS 4.0 comes with a number of important improvements, such as more intelligent AI incorporation, more streamlined multi-tasking, and a refined design. The update will introduce a new AI usage dashboard in Essential Space that would offer transparency regarding the operation of AI models in the device. The users should anticipate quicker lock screen and within-the-instant display responses, more intelligent brightness management, improved camera stability, and improved Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Nothing OS 4.0: Features and improvements
Pop-up View: This is a new multitasking feature that enables users to use two applications in pop-up windows at a given time thus finding it easier to alternate between tasks instead of having to open the recent apps menu again and again.
Lock Glimpse: The option that provides personalised wallpapers in nine categories that can be switched off by default and do not track personal data.
Stretch Camera Preset: This preset was created with the help of the well-known photographer, Jordan Hemingway, to increase the experience of using the camera in taking cinematic photography.
Extra dark mode: Less eye strain and more intelligent adaptation to comfortable night viewing.
System-Level App Optimisation: speeds up the startup times on the devices it is compatible with, and the overall experience is faster and efficient.
When will Nothing OS 4.0 roll out?
Nothing OS 4.0 is planned to have a stable release on 21st November, 2025. Nothing phone 3 is likely to be updated first and then the Nothing phone 3 a series, then the Nothing phone 2 series and CMF phones will be updated later. Depending on the local certification and approval procedures, carrier variants can fall behind unlocked units.
Nothing OS 4.0 is a significant step to the future of the brand, as it is cleaner, more intuitive, and has more features. This update, with its emphasis on AI, multi-tasking, and customisation by the users, will make Nothing devices even more competitive in the smartphone market.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.