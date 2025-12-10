Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: How to buy in India

Nothing has released the Phone 3a Community Edition, a premium (limited edition) of the Phone 3a that was co-designed with members of its global community rather than being designed in-house. The project is among the brand 2025 Community Edition Programme which invites creators to design actual consumer products in hardware, furniture, accessories, and marketing. The project is a continuation of the wider push of Nothing into co-creation, beyond the traditional feedback forms, to involve the fans directly in what ultimately makes it to the stores. Read further to know about the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: How the community shaped the phone?

The programme received more than 700 independent creator submissions in total across the world and four winners were selected to be included in the programme in the coming year and help in defining major aspects of the Phone 3a Community Edition.

Emre Kayganacl designed the hardware and packaging with the same inspiration as Emirates European Tech of the late-90s and early-2000s and was designed to look more retro and collectible than the standard Phone 3a.

The accessory brief, which first debuted in 2025, resulted in Dice, a collector object by Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymonod, made using Nothing Ndot 55 font and funky symbols around the globe that reflected the visual language of the brand.

On the software, the designer, Jad Zock, made a bespoke lock-screen clock in variable font weight and four wallpapers matching the phone theme in colour and design, which served to enhance readability.

A marketing idea, Made Together, by Sushruta Sarkar is an emphasis on the collaborative process of development as opposed to merely the final product where Sushruta Sarkar places emphasis on the place of society in the development of a device.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: Boards, funds, And co‑ownership

There is no indication that the Community Edition model goes beyond a single limited device and contributes to the operation of the company itself. The brand has also announced such structures as an elected Community Board Observer and a new $5 million community investment fund with its Series C valuation of 1.3 billion. This fund is first available to early investors on December 10, and then to the rest of the community on December 11 and is an indication that Nothing is seeking not only design but also governance and growth participants.





Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: Price, units, and how to buy in India

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is founded on the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the regular Phone 3a and retains the same basic specifications, albeit with a fully rebranded visual and user experience top. It will be manufactured in only 1,000 units globally and thus a real collector item and not a mass-market version.

Nothing phone 3a Community edition comes in only one variant, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage in India, at a price of Rs28,999.

It will be sold at one-day offline drop on December 13, 2025, 33&Brew, Prestige Technostar, Bengaluru, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. IST.

This release is very particular and face-to-face, unlike the normal online flash sale which focuses on exclusivity and community-first strategy.

The drop event offline also fits the limited-run, collectible nature of the device, which serves to drive its exclusive, story-driven community engagement.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.