Nothing Phone 3a Lite vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Which one should you pick?

Nothing has launched the Phone 3a Lite, and the instant response is confusion. The device has nearly the same appearance as that of CMF Phone 2 Pro, sharing the same screen, chipset, battery and core internals. However, even though the two phones are proximate in a number of specifications, differences exist that are significant, and actual trade-offs. Both have a 6.77-inch 120Hz FHD + AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery that includes 33W fast charging. They also operate Nothing OS 3.5 which was supported by a promise of six-year software updates. One can almost not differentiate the two user experiences in performance and software. Here is a comparison between Nothing Phone 3a Lite vs CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Points to consider

The camera of the 3a Lite is less versatile (no telephoto) and this might not appeal to users, who make different types of photos.

CMF 2 Pro would probably be more suitable in the long term in the case of heavy camera users, travel photographers, or even those who use zoom given their dependence.

Given that both share similar mid-range chipsets, they will not be as fast as flagship-tier CPU/GPU performance, meaning that they will not be able to handle heavy gaming, demanding video editing, or resource-intensive software.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price

The following are the prices of the two phones we were discussing as of 2025 plus a brief commentary of what the price means.

CMF Phone 2 Pro begins at Rs16,999 with the 8 GB + 128 GB model and reaches approximately Rs19,999 - Rs20,999 with the 8 GB + 256 GB model.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite - retailing is initially around Rs 20,999 8 GB + 128 GB (at launch in India) but regional deals or promotions may change that a little.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Camera

The most significant difference lies in the camera set. CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 50MP telephoto lens which is perfect to users who desire closer zoom and portrait picture. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a better choice especially when you like taking far away objects or when you like using the zoom to take the shots. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite, on the other hand, replaces the telephoto lens with a 2MP macro lens, which is not as versatile as a telephoto sensor but is still handy in close-up shots. In case macro photography is a priority the 3a Lite will be more suitable, however the CMF Phone 2 Pro is the best in the case of zoom.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Battery, charging & everyday usability

Due to the phone's 5,000 mAh battery and similar hardware, battery life during normal daily use is going to be similar: a comfortable day should be provided by both to average consumers.

Charging CMF 2 Pro can charge 33 W fast; Nothing 3a Lite also can charge 33 W.

Since the parameters of performance and display are close, you must anticipate comparable endurance and charging characteristics in both phones so that neither has a remarkable edge when used in the life scenario.

Charging and battery are not significant points of difference. Both of them offer acceptable day-long performance, unless you play heavy applications or games.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Design

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is designed in a way that the back is transparent glass with the characteristic Glyph lighting- a small LED at the back that places a sense of style. This is also targeted at the users who appreciate a high-end appearance and appreciate the aesthetics of the design language of Nothing. Instead, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a modular plastic case, which can be customized with covers. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is also the best option in case you want to customise your phone or have a more playful, modular experience.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Display, processor & core specs

On display and core hardware, the two phones can be compared very closely:

The phones have the same 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, and HDR capable display - providing smooth interface, colourful display and robust brightness.

Both have the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro (based on 4 nm) chipset, 8 GB RAM and storage options (128 GB or 256 GB, depending on model).

Battery size is also the same: both phones have a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, which is deemed as being sufficient to last a day of use with moderate to high use.

In the case of everyday performance, browsing, social media, light to moderate level of gaming, and multitasking, both phones provide a similar baseline. When core performance and display are your primary factors of focus, they are virtually the same.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Price and storage options

Pricing wise, CMF Phone 2 Pro is offered in 128GB Rs18,999 and 256GB Rs20,999, so it is cheaper. The Phone 3a Lite comes in 128GB Rs20,999 and 256GB Rs22,999 and is a bit more expensive in comparison to the same amount of storage. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a wiser purchase in case you have a limited budget and you want more. Nonetheless, should you be prepared to pay a little more on the high-end design and Glyph light, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite can be up to consideration.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Verdict

In case you attach importance to high-quality, open-design and exclusive lighting, choose the Nothing Phone 3a Lite. It suits those who like fashion and have to possess a device that looks remarkable. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is superior to users who value camera multiplex, more so zoom, and wish to have a more affordable and customisable phone. The performance and software in both phones are similar hence it will be up to you what to choose in terms of the camera, design and cost.

You would choose CMF Phone 2 Pro in case you need the:

An all round camera system that has optical zoom and additional shooting features.

A very good value-for-money (usually less expensive than 3a Lite) and slightly lower price point.

Storage (expandable) with microSD drive (microSD card) - handy when you have lots of pictures, videos or other heavy files.

A strong mid-range phone in a balanced state in terms of usage (camera, display, battery, storage).

You ought to select Nothing Phone 3a Lite if you like:

Slightly more modern (or more brand mainstream) Nothing-branded device with design advantages of Nothing products.

An easier camera system and you are fine with a main + ultrawide + macro lens only.

Nothing OS Clean and soft experience.

In case you do not require the drive that is expandable and you are satisfied with the internal storage only.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.