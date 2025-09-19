CMF Phone 2 Pro: Available for under Rs 15000 on Flipkart, What you need to know

CMF Phone 2 Pro is a bold and trendy smartphone that can be purchased at less than Rs15,000, which is a highlight of the ongoing sale. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is now one of the most popular phones in the budget segment because it is now less than Rs15,000 on Flipkart. This phone also has a trendy design and user-friendly interface that is typical of the youthful consumers who do not want to spend a lot of money, yet still want style and performance. Here is a full guide to what the phone has to offer and what features it has as well as some tips on how to achieve the highest discount during this sale.

Get the best discounts on CMF Phone 2 Pro during the Flipkart sale

Avail Bank Offers: Check out other offers of payment by using certain credit/debit cards or EMI services of partner banks with Flipkart.

Use Exchange Offers: Use it more economically by conducting an exchange of your old smartphone with the exchange program of Flipkart.

Check No-Cost EMI: Pay in Months Interest-Free: Pay in Months, Pay interest-free to better manage your budget.

Monitor Flipkart Coupons: You can monitor site-wide or product-related coupons on sale days, which can be found on Flipkart via the app or the site.

Earn SuperCoins: The loyalty programme of Flipkart gives SuperCoins which can be redeemed to get even more discounts on purchases.

At its present price of under Rs15000 in Flipkart, CMF Phone 2 Pro has a combination of style, performance, and versatile camera features unmatched by others. Buyers will be able to maximise their savings and receive great value of their money by utilising bank offers, exchange deals, and timely coupons.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Display and performance

The phone is characterised by a big 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, which is smooth. It supports 1.07 billion colors and the maximum brightness is 3000 nits that make the images bright and colourful. The phone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G chipset with up to 8GB of RAM, which makes it a reliable phone in terms of daily tasks and moderate gaming.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Battery and charging

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a powerful 5000mAh battery to ensure that users are powered all day. It has 33W rapid charge which enables the phone to be charged within a short time to reduce downtimes and ensure that the phone remains in its usable condition.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Camera positioning built in flexibility

The triple-camera in the rear (a 50MP primary, a 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor) will delight photography enthusiasts. Its camera has a 16M front camera, which is appropriate for taking selfies and video calls. Even though the CMF Phone 2 Pro omits some of the high-end capabilities such as stereo speakers and flagship performance, its camera setup performs well within its price bracket.

Specification Details Display 6.77-inch Flexible AMOLED, FHD+ (2392 x 1080), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G, Octa-core (2.5 GHz Quad + 2.0 GHz Quad), 4 nm process RAM Up to 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB, expandable up to 2TB via microSD (hybrid SIM slot) Rear Cameras Triple: 50MP main (Samsung GN9, f/1.9, PDAF), 50MP telephoto (OmniVision OV50D, f/1.9, 2x optical zoom, up to 20x digital zoom), 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 119.5° FOV) Front Camera 16MP wide-angle Battery 5000mAh, supports 33W fast charging Operating System Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 Dimensions 7.8 mm thickness, 185 g weight Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC Additional Features IP54 dust and water resistance, TrueLens Engine 3 for enhanced photography, Ultra Volume Speaker, Under-display fingerprint sensor SIM Dual Nano SIM, hybrid slot

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a good choice among the young and cost-effective customers who need a sophisticated and functional smartphone. Its massive AMOLED screen, powerful chip, long battery life and all-purpose camera system combine to make a balanced package that is effective in daily life.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.