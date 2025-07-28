iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Pick the best Rs20000 latest smartphone

The mid-range smartphone market in India is heating up in July 2025 and both the iQOO Z10R and the popular CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing are just out. These two handsets target customers who want good performance, have a long battery life, and have high-end features within a budget of less than Rs.20000. To make it easier to decide which is the best 5G phone for you, let us compare their specs, features and also price. Read further to know the comparison between iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro.

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Performance and RAM

iQOO Z10R:

Running on the newest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 4nm chipset (an octa-core processor with a maximum frequency of 2.6GHz), with up to 12GB RAM (you can also get 8GB versions of the device). That is why it can be used as one of the strongest and multitasking-friendly devices at its cost.

CMF Phone 2 Pro:

It has a Dimensity 7300 Pro (4nm, octa-core, up to 2.5GHz), 8GB RAM (up to 8GB virtual RAM) and Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Although the delta in performance is slight, the fact that iQOO allows an upper RAM option means that it excels among heavy users.

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Battery life and charging

iQOO Z10R:

Has a 5,700mAh battery, 44W Fast Charge. Fast charging to 50% in 33min, lasts up to 26hrs of YouTube and 9hrs of gaming usage- ideal for power users.

CMF Phone 2 pro:

Has a 5,000mAh powerbank with 33W Quick charging. The battery lasts well, but the capacity and charging time of Z10R are better in terms of regular streaming, playing the games, and multitasking.

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Display and design

iQOO Z10R:

Super amoled panel with 6.77 inch full HD +, 120 Hz and up to 1800 nits peak brightness. It is very thin: only 7.3mm add a smooth premium appearance to the quad-curved structure. The glass used to protect the screen is the SCHOTT Xensation glass and the phone has a weight of 183.5g.

CMF Phone 2 Pro:

AMOLED screen (6.77 inches), 120Hz refresh, approximately 3000 nits peak brightness, Panda glass protection. A bit weightier (185g), 7.8mm thick. Both the displays are crisp and smooth, however, the iQOO design, even though the same thickness, is slimmer and catches the eye of the fashionably-inclined consumers.





iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Camera capabilities

CMF Phone 2 Pro:

It pleases with a triple shooter: 50 Mega Pixel 1x 50 Mega Pixel 2x tele 8 Mega Pixel 0.4 super. Has advanced video capabilities: 4K@30fps, 1080p@120fps. Frontside has 16MP Camera.

iQOO Z10R:

At the back, sports dual rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS + 2MP depth. Shoots 4k at 30fps (rear and front). Selfie shooter is a 32MP high resolution powered by 4K video.

In camera flexibility and zoom CMF is ahead. Ois and thinner selfies on output iQOO.

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Software & user experience

iQOO Z10R:

It runs Android 15 and Funtouch OS 15; assure 2 years of Android and 3 years of security updates. The AI capabilities are AI Erase 2.0, Note Assist, Photo Enhance, Screen Translation and Circle to Search.

CMF Phone 2 Pro:

Ships Nothing OS 3.2 (Android 15 based), touted to be clean and bare/free of bloatware and offers longer security updates (6 years promised). It is ideal for people seeking a minimal, slick Android experience.

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Durability & extras

iQOO Z10R:

Provides IP68/IP69 dust/water protection, military grade durabilitty (MIL-STD-810H), five-star rating anti-fall system (SGS), in-display fingerprint sensor, and improved thermal management system (a 13.690mm 2 graphite film cooling system).

CMF Phone 2 Pro:

Comes with IP54 rating and in-display fingerprint sensor. Durable, but not as rugged as iQOO.

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Connectivity

Both phones feature:

5G support

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.4 (CMF: 5.3)

GNSS: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, QZSS.

Price in India & availability: iQOO Z10R, CMF Phone 2 Pro

Model 8+128GB 8+256GB 12+256GB Colour Options Availability iQOO Z10R Rs19,499 (launch Rs17,499*) Rs21,499 Rs23,499 Aquamarine, Moonstone Amazon, iQOO India (from Jul 29) CMF Phone 2 Pro Rs18,999 Rs20,999 — Light Green, Black, Orange, White Retail, e-com (available now)

iQOO offers ₹2,000 instant discounts via select bank cards/exchange bonus.

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro

Feature iQOO Z10R CMF Phone 2 Pro Chipset Dimensity 7400 Dimensity 7300 Pro RAM 8GB / 12GB 8GB Storage 128 / 256GB 128 / 256GB + SD (2TB max) Battery 5700mAh, 44W 5000mAh, 33W Display 6.77" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, 1800nits 6.77" AMOLED, 120Hz, 3000nits Rear camera 50MP + 2MP (OIS) 50MP + 50MP (2x) + 8MP (ultra) Selfie camera 32MP 4K video 16MP 1080p video OS Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15) Nothing OS 3.2 (Android 15) IP/Durability IP68/IP69, MIL-STD-810H IP54 Price (8+128GB) Rs19,499 Rs18,999

iQOO Z10R vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Verdict

Get iQOO Z10R in case its bigger battery and faster charging, addition of RAM, better selfies, brighter and curved screen, military grade construction and solid after-sales service is important to you.

Select CMF Phone 2 Pro, in case you find more flexibility with the camera ( telephoto + ultra-wide), modern minimal Android interface, and slightly high display brightness more appealing.

The two phones are some of the best 5G phones under 20000 in India and they appeal to different user groups. Choose your priorities: battery & hardness or cameras & clean UI, and you cannot go wrong either way.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.