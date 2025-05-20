OnePlus 13s: India launch and all details about the latest OnePlus phone

The company has confirmed that OnePlus 13s will finally launch in the Indian market on June 5, 2025. After people got to see the new phone through many leaks and teasers, it will now debut in India as the brand’s smallest, high-end product. Compared to older cameras, the new OnePlus 13s has a simple design, is smaller and can easily fit into your pocket. To make things even more interesting, OnePlus is releasing the smartphone in Black Velvet, Pink Satin and Green Silk for buyers in India. Read further to know more about the OnePlus 13s in detail.

What’s new with the OnePlus 13s?

The OnePlus 13s has a different look, with an OLED display and a centered hole for its camera, plus a new Plus Key that acts as an alert slider. The customisable button helps users instantly get to their sound profiles, turn on Do Not Disturb mode and explore AI-related features.

The revamped OnePlus 13s relies on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite as its processor, along with a maximum of 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Long gaming sessions will not slow the device, thanks to its large Cryo-Velocity vapor chamber and additional cooling layer.

It comes with a 1.5K resolution (2640 x 1216 pixels), 6.32-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, so images look stunning. On the front, the phone has a 50MP Sony LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 lens for zooming and a 32MP front camera for great pictures and video calls.

OnePlus has also included a huge 6,260mAh battery, supported by up to 100W fast charging (according to some), making it the biggest battery seen on any OnePlus. OxygenOS 15 which is based on Android 15, will allow the device to make use of stronger AI and offer longer and more reliable software support.

OnePlus 13s: Specifications table

Feature Details Display 6.32-inch flat OLED, 2640 x 1216 (1.5K), 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM/Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage Rear Cameras 50MP Sony LYT-700 main (OIS), 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto (2x zoom) Front Camera 32MP punch-hole selfie camera Battery 6,260mAh, 80W/90W/100W fast charging (model dependent) Design Sleek, compact, flat panel, new “Plus Key” Colors Black Velvet, Pink Satin, Green Silk (India exclusive) OS Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, 360-degree antenna system Other Features Cryo-Velocity vapor chamber, customisable Plus Key Expected Price Around Rs 50,000 in India

OnePlus 13s:

Users can expect the following features.

OnePlus 13s

This flagship is smaller than any prior OnePlus model, letting users enjoy excellent performance in a modest body.

Extraordinary Experience

Thanks to the SoC and cooling tech, the phone offers smooth performance for gaming, running multiple programs and common needs.

Great Quality

Thanks to the OLED display and Dolby Vision, colours are vivid and images appear smoothly.

Many Features

Dual 50MP rear cameras and a 32MP front camera make taking both photos and videos easy and convenient.

It is easy to use the phone without worry since it charges super fast and has an extra-large battery.

Easier and more enjoyable

With the new Plus Key, you can personalise your phone more, making it much simpler to use

Since OnePlus is launching the 13s version in India on June 5, it will soon bring changes to the top-end phone segment. Because of its simple design, small size, superior specs and Plus Key function, the phone is highly regarded by people who want both appeal and capability.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.