Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset makes the OnePlus 13s powerful: Know how?

OnePlus confirmed that upcoming OnePlus 13s will come with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The new processor is one of the biggest upgrades on the phone and will change the way the device performs in day to day use, in gaming, photography and more. OnePlus phones are good in quality as they come with good chipsets. But how is the OnePlus 13s different? This is what makes this chipset special and what changes users should expect because of it.

What makes the Snapdragon 8 Elite special?

Qualcomm’s most advanced mobile chip yet is the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It is built on a cutting edge 3nm architecture and uses the second generation Oryon CPU, which was originally designed for laptops, but is now optimised for smartphones. What this also means is that the chip will transport the power and efficiency of a desktop to your pocket.

Upgrades in the OnePlus 13s

The Snapdragon 8 Elite provides up to 45 percent faster single core and 45 percent faster multi core than last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Everything opens more quickly, the multitasking is smoother and demanding tasks, like video editing or gaming.

New Adreno GPU is 40% faster than the last time and shows 35% uplift in ray tracing for more real time gaming lighting and effects. Translation: Because of this, the games will run more smoothly and look better even in the most demanding mobile titles.

The New HexagonNPU: The NPU (Neural Processing Unit) is 45 percent more efficient and provides 45 percent more AI power. It also powers features like real time photo enhancements, voice recognition, and on device generative AI, without draining your battery.

Power Efficiency and Battery Life: The Snapdragon 8 Elite is thanks to its advanced design, 40% more power efficient than its predecessor. This means that for users, the OnePlus 13s can last longer on a single charge, even when running heavy apps or games. Users will be able to expect up to two and a half hours extra battery life from this year’s flagship devices compared to the ones from last year, according to Qualcomm.

Connectivity and Future-Proofing: The 5G speeds, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 are all supported by the chip so you can stream, game, and video call with fast and stable connections. Additionally, it supports the fastest RAM and storage available on the phone, so everything feels quick and responsive.

What changes can users expect in the OnePlus 13s?

Faster Everyday Experience : It will unlock your phone and switch to a new app instantly.

Better Gaming & Graphics: Get better frame rates, less lag and more realistic graphics on games. Even the most demanding titles can be handled by the phone with ease.

Smarter AI Performance: The OnePlus 13s will be able to run smarter AI features such as real time photo editing, object recognition, voice assistants etc. all in direct on the device resulting in quicker performance while keeping this data more private.

Better Efficiency: Efficiency gained from the new technology allows the battery to last longer, whether you are a heavy or light user.

The chip’s AI Image Signal Processor (ISP) is designed to give new camera features such as 4K video object eraser, real time skin and sky corrections and up to 8K video recording. When your photos and videos look better and editing is faster, having a system external storage device will be worth it.

The OnePlus 13s is a huge leap forward in terms of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Faster performance, more intelligent AI, better graphics and longer battery all in a slim, modern device. This ultimately means your phone feels faster, lasts longer and is ready for anything in the world of mobile technology for the users. The OnePlus 13s with Snapdragon 8 Elite is the best choice if you want a device that won’t slow down as apps and games get more advanced.

