OnePlus 13s vs iQOO 12 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Are you making the right choice?

If you are planning to buy a phone and are in the market for a powerful smartphone in the Rs.40,000–Rs.50,000 price range, the OnePlus 13s (OnePlus’ latest phone), iQOO 12 and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (one of the best Moto phones) provide unique strengths. We will compare the OnePlus 13s vs iQOO 12 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra for you to give you a clarity about the best phone for you. To let you decide which of these iQOO phones and Motorola-flagship is best for you to pick, let’s break down the comparison between two of them to the OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 13s vs iQOO 12 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Here is a comparison of the OnePlus 13s, iQOO 12 and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

Display

OnePlus 13s: 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is bright (1600 nits) and highly suitable for one-handed use.

iQOO 12: A larger 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with blazing fast 144Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits brightness is what iQOO 12 is bringing for the gaming and outdoor visibility.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, colors are vibrant but the resolution is only FHD+.

Phone Display OnePlus 13s 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 1600 nits peak brightness iQOO 12 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, 3000 nits peak brightness Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED, 144Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 144Hz curved display

Which one is the best: OnePlus 13s vs iQOO 12 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

iQOO 12 for its size, brightness, and smoother gameplay. One of the first things that make the iQOO 12 stand out is its 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which provides a good balance of size, brightness, and smoothness in terms of visuals. It has a 1.5K resolution (2800 × 1260 pixels) and 144Hz adaptive refresh rate which can be changed between 1Hz. and 144Hz to balance smoothness and battery efficiency, which is perfect for gaming and scrolling.

The screen peaks at 3,000 nits of brightness and can be seen even in the brightest sunlight, with HDR10+ support of the screen for added contrast when playing media. The 2160Hz PWM dimming helps to reduce eye strain during long hours of use and the LTPO technology helps to reduce power consumption as compared to standard AMOLED panels. With a 300hz touch sampling rate (and 1200hz instant response) it's very fast and therefore a hit with gamers who want an ultra responsive control in fast paced games.

Chipset & Performance

OnePlus 13s: Comes with the latest and most powerful chip here, the Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm), which is perfect for multitasking and future proofing.

iQOO 12: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) is a slightly older but still flagship grade chip, with the goal of being optimized for gaming.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a mid tier flagship chip that’s powerful but less so than the other two.

Phone Chipset OnePlus 13s Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm, Oryon cores, Adreno 830 GPU) iQOO 12 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm, Adreno 750 GPU) Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm, Adreno 735 GPU)

Which one is the best: OnePlus 13s vs iQOO 12 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

OnePlus 13s for raw power and efficiency. OnePlus 13s comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, an advanced 3nm octa core processor with two high performance Oryon cores at 4.32 GHz and six efficient cores at 3.53 GHz. The OnePlus 13s has this chipset which offers a great raw power and energy efficiency to handle demanding tasks like gaming, multitasking and heavy applications without overheating or throttling.

The phone is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for fast data access and smooth performance. In addition, the device features a vapor chamber cooling system to effectively keep the system at the right temperature for hours of use, and guarantee consistent performance. All in all, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is a powerful and efficient chipset that makes the OnePlus 13s one of the most powerful and efficient smartphones in its class, perfect for people who want flagship speed and reliability.

Cameras

OnePlus 13s: Dual 50MP cameras (main + 2x telephoto) with OIS. Great for portraits and zoom but lacks an ultra-wide lens.

iQOO 12: Triple-camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 64MP periscope telephoto). Versatile for landscapes, close-ups, and 3x zoom.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Triple 50MP/64MP cameras + a 50MP selfie camera. Best for selfies and all-round photography.

Phone Rear Camera Front Camera OnePlus 13s 50MP (OIS) + 50MP 2x telephoto 16MP iQOO 12 50MP (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 64MP periscope telephoto 16MP Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 50MP (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 64MP telephoto 50MP

Which one is the best: OnePlus 13s vs iQOO 12 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

iQOO 12 for its periscope zoom and versatility. With a handy triple camera setup boasting a 64MP periscope telephoto lens (3x optical zoom, up to 100x hybrid zoom), the iQOO 12 is something quite unique for the price. Along with the firmware, there is a periscope lens (f/2.6 aperture), stabilised optically (OIS), which creates clean, vivid shots in lossless mode even at 10x zoom and the N.I.C.E. algorithm (borrowed from astronomical imaging) boosts clarity and noise reduction in ultra-long range shots.

In low light, the 50MP main camera (f/1.7, 1/1.3” OmniVision OV50H sensor) with multi-directional PDAF and OIS 2.0 produces vibrant, well balanced images. The 50MP ultra wide lens (119° FoV, f/2.0) also doubles as a macro shooter with autofocus for wide angle shots.

Battery & Charging

OnePlus 13s: 6,260mAh battery with 80W charging – the largest battery here, lasting over a day easily.

iQOO 12: 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging – smaller battery but faster top-ups.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired + wireless charging – fastest charging but smallest battery.

Phone Battery Charging OnePlus 13s 6,260mAh 80W wired iQOO 12 5,000mAh 120W wired Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 4,500mAh 125W wired + wireless

Which one is the best: OnePlus 13s vs iQOO 12 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

OnePlus 13s for battery life; Motorola for charging speed. Early reports suggest the OnePlus 13s battery life is dominated by the 6,260mAh silicon carbon battery providing nearly a full day of heavy use. Although its 80W wired charging doesn’t match the speeds of its competitors, the very high capacity means it needs charging less often.

On the other hand, as the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, it puts a priority on charging speed with 125W wired and wireless charging that can refill its smaller 4,500mAh battery in minutes and is a good choice for those who want instant power boost. But it drains its battery faster under heavy loads than the OnePlus 13s’s long lasting performance. If you want endurance, go for the OnePlus 13s, if speed, then Motorola.

Price

OnePlus 13s: Rs 39,800 – Rs 50,000

iQOO 12: Rs 41,999 – Rs 46,999

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Rs 48,699

Phone Price OnePlus 13s ₹40,000–₹50,000 iQOO 12 ₹41,999–₹46,999 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra ₹48,699

Which one is the best: OnePlus 13s vs iQOO 12 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

At Rs.41,999–Rs. 46,999, the iQOO 12 delivers flagship-tier performance and features at a price that’s a lot lower than its closest rivals. While it undercuts the OnePlus 13s (Rs.39,800–Rs.50,000) by a bit at the base variant, the iQOO 12 does offer better gaming oriented specs like a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a versatile 64MP periscope camera, something lacking in similarly priced OnePlus or Motorola phones.

The iQOO 12 is better in raw performance, brighter (3,000 nits), and faster 120W charging compared to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (Rs.48,699) for less money. The iQOO 12 offers the best value as a flagship grade experience without overspending. With its balance of price, performance and camera versatility, the iQOO 12 is the best value.

Special Features

OnePlus 13s: Shortcut Key for quick app access, lightweight design, and IP65 rating.

iQOO 12: 144Hz gaming display, 8K video recording, and vapor cooling.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: IP68 rating, vegan leather/wood finishes, and wireless charging.

Phone Key Extras OnePlus 13s IP65 rating, Shortcut Key, lightweight (185g), 80W charging iQOO 12 144Hz gaming display, 3000 nits brightness, 8K video recording Motorola Edge 50 Ultra IP68 rating, 50MP selfie cam, wood/vegan leather finish, 125W + wireless charging

Final Verdict: OnePlus 13s vs iQOO 12 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

The OnePlus 13s is the best overall smartphone with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, large 6,260mAh battery and compact design that makes it easy to use. As it has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for gaming performance and fluid visuals, the iQOO 12 is the perfect choice for the gamers.

When it comes to charging speed and selfies, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has ultra-fast 125W wired charging, a 50MP front camera lens and high resolution for incredible selfies. For pure performance on the go and a great battery, go for OnePlus 13s, if you are seeking the best gaming experience then iQOO 12 is the one for you, but if you wish to enjoy the premium design portrait with fast charging and good selfie performance then Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is the phone.

Which One Is Best?

Best for Performance & Battery: OnePlus 13s (latest processor, biggest battery, and new features at a competitive price)

Best for Gaming & Display: iQOO 12 (higher refresh rate, powerful chip)

Best for Fast Charging & Design: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (super-fast charging, premium look)

Best Amazon deals( Best discounts on Amazon)

Phone Model Current Amazon Price (INR) Discounts/Offers Notes OnePlus 13s Not yet listed Upcoming deals expected during Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 1 onwards) Predecessor OnePlus 13R available at Rs.49,999 with bank discounts OnePlus 13R Rs.49,999 Rs.3,000 bank discount (OnePlus Summer Sale 2025) Available as alternative until 13s launch iQOO 12 (12GB+256GB) Rs.39,999 Additional Rs.1,000 off with Federal Bank cards Best value flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Not currently listed Expected discounts during Amazon Great Summer Sale India price expected around Rs.48,699 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G Rs.19,500 Discounted price Lower-end Motorola model, not Ultra variant

Note: Prices and offers are subject to change during sales and may vary by seller. Always check Amazon for the latest deals and bank offers.





