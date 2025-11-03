OnePlus 15 vs iQOO 15: Which smartphone should you consider?

The sub-brand iQOO by OnePlus and Vivo have recently released their new flagship smartphones the Oneplus 15 and iQOO 15, which are competitors in the high-end smartphone segment. The flagship smartphone rivalry is still going on with OnePlus and iQOO about to release the latest products in India. Both phones are meant to win the hearts of the consumers with powerful hardware, smooth designs and advanced features. Although both brands have their own fan bases, the rivalry between the OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 is particularly thrilling this year, as it will offer innovation, performance, and value in a single package. Here is an in depth comparison between the OnePlus 15 vs iQOO 15.

OnePlus 15 vs iQOO 15: Display and design

OnePlus 15 has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. The show boasts of slim bezels and continuity in visuals that improves gaming, scrolling and content consumption. The iQOO 15 on the other hand has a 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It has increased brightness intensities and therefore is more viable in the outdoor capacity and lively media playback.

The OnePlus 15 has a better refresh rate and bezel design, whereas the iQOO 15 has a larger and more precise display.

OnePlus 15 vs iQOO 15: Performance and gaming hardware

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip is found in both phones, but with various games-oriented co-processors. Both iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15 have Q3 and G2 gaming network chips respectively, but the former employs the Q3 to optimise the performance of the former. Both are expected to deliver equally strong and responsive gaming experiences, which are awaited to be tested in the real world, however.

There is a close match between the performance; the winner is the one preferred by the user to have the gaming enhancements.

OnePlus 15 vs iQOO 15: Camera capabilities

The iQOO 15 has a slightly better 50MP primary camera sensor whereas the OnePlus15 uses its own DetailMax picture engine as it has lost its collaboration with Hasselblad. They both use a 50MP triple rear and 32MP selfies. The work of the process and the real photograph quality will be the final point of the comparison of both flagship cameras.

iQOO 15 makes more optimistic promises of hardware, whereas the OnePlus 15 relies on software innovations.

OnePlus 15 vs iQOO 15: Battery and charging

iQOO 15 has a 7000 mAh battery that facilitates 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. OnePlus 15 has a slightly bigger battery of 7,300mAh with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. This advantage can be converted to faster turnaround on the OnePlus, which is an important aspect to power users.

OnePlus 15 wins in the speed of the charge and small additional battery life.

OnePlus 15 vs iQOO 15: Software and pricing

The OnePlus 15 comes based on OxygenOS 16, which is acclaimed to have a clean and efficient user interface, whereas iQOO 15 comes based on OriginOS 6, but the device can still be loaded with some bloatware and advertisements, which should be observed by Indian users. Price plays a role in the decision too in China, the OnePlus 15 has to settle with a lower price than iQOO 15, but in India, the price will play a vital role in the decision.

Oneplus is better refined due to software, but the real preference is defined by price and bloatware.

Conclusion: Who wins?

OnePlus 15 has strengths regarding the fluidity of display, battery, speed of charging, and polished software. In the meantime, iQOO 15 is stunning with its bigger and brighter screen and more powerful camera equipment.

The OnePlus 15 is the winner among the Oneplus 15 and the iQOO 15 because it has a higher refresh rate display, bigger battery and faster charge, smoother software experience through oxygenOS 16. The iQOO 15 may be slightly ahead in terms of slightly larger and sharper screen display and promising camera equipment, but overall polish, speed, and user interface features of the OnePlus 15 puts it ahead, particularly to gamers and more general users demanding smooth operation and a longer battery life. Nevertheless, it might be marginalised with individual priorities and pricing specifics when the two of them enter India.

They both offer flagship power with minor variations and the personal actively (gaming, photography, or value) will determine which one to win. With both phones imminent entry in India in November 2025, customers will have a solid option in the already saturated luxury segment.







