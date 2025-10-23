Upcoming smartphone launch in November 2025: OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro and more

The month of November 2025 is going to be a historic month in the Indian smartphone market. Such big names as OnePlus, iQOO, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo are all preparing to launch their most powerful flagship smartphones to the Indian market. A good number of these models have already been introduced in China and are now making preparations to venture into the international market. Being equipped with the next-generation chipsets such as Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500, these devices are bound to offer a superior performance, design, and photography balance. Here are the upcoming smartphone launch in November 2025 to keep an eye on during this November.

Advertisment

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is an Upcoming smartphone launch in November 2025, which is set to be globally released in mid-November, is the biggest investment the brand has made in the sustained performance and temperature control. The main characteristic of it is the Glacier Cooling System with a large vapor chamber and tearable steel to enhance thermal management. The device is gamer-friendly and can work with heavy users as well because of the combination of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 165Hz LTPO AMOLED display. The camera array is likely to have triple the 50MP and have a large battery (approximately 7,300mAh) which can be used as long as possible with 100W superfast wired charging.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 comes as one of the first international flagships driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 combined with OriginOS 6 that is founded on Android 16. It is in our list of Upcoming smartphone launch in November 2025. With a 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of maximum brightness, this phone is optimized to look at immersive visuals. It has a 7,000mAh battery that is backed by 100W wired and 40W wireless charging giving it a marathon battery life. The camera on the iQOO 15 has three 50MP wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto sensors which is a welcome variation to mobile photography enthusiasts.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

Overall, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is a phone that promotes prestige and strength, with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of maximum brightness. Powered by the Dimensity 9500 processor, it is designed to satisfy users who require a smooth and powerful performance and imaging. Its optics have a 200MP periscope lens and wide and ultra-wide lenses that are optimised by Hasselblad, and this improves the accuracy of the color and the clarity. Find X9 Pro will come with a 7500mAh battery, 80w wireless and 50w wired fast charging, and will guarantee the best performance. This is another exciting Upcoming smartphone launch in November 2025.

Advertisment







Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro is an Upcoming smartphone launch in November 2025 in India, after its launch in China. This edition will consist of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with an R1 gaming chip, which guarantees stylish operation even in the game and creative multitasking. Realme has collaborated with Ricoh Imaging to streamline camera processing, with a triple setup that includes the largest 200MP telephoto lens. The phone will have a 2K 144Hz screen, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, and a battery with up to 7,000mAh capacity with fast charging capabilities, which has yet to be announced.

Vivo X300 Pro

The X300 Pro is the next major flagship brand that lays emphasis on Vivo leading in the camera innovation front. The device will also come with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and ARM G1 Ultra GPU, which will provide a smooth stream of power to the device to edit and process. It has a 120Hz HDR display that is 6.78-inch with the capacity of 4,500 nits. The triple camera system takes the stage: a 200MP periscope telephoto, 50MP main and 50MP ultra-wide sensor have Zeiss tuning. Having a 6,510mAh battery, a 90W wired, and a 40W wireless charge, it is sure to be long-lasting and versatile. This is another exciting Upcoming smartphone launch in November 2025.



November 2025 will see the smartphone market in India change immensely and will bring with it a new generation of flagships, which will be rated on their speed, software and strong imaging. As OnePlus and iQOO work on the cooling of their performance, Realme on the hunt to snatch the gamers, Vivo on the mobile photography, and Oppo refining and designing the phone, Indian consumers are on the verge of enjoying one of the most competitive flagship seasons they have ever seen.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.