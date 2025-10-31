iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Does iQOO take the lead?

The Chinese smartphone market is once again heating up with the preparations of major brands on their next round of flagships. As the iQOO 15 5G and Realme GT 8 Pro 5G will soon become available, people are interested in determining which model will provide them with a better performance, design, and value. Both of these models are promising to be state-of-the-art hardware, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and are set to bring new standards to the world of high-end Android devices. Read further to know the comparison between iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G.

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Design

The iQOO 15 5G still has the sports-themed design characteristic of the brand, with a square camera island and rounded borders, and a special flame-textured finish. The design is accepted as high-end and quality and the anticipated IP 68 and IP 69 levels render it more robust than ever.

In the meantime, it is also reported that Realme GT 8 Pro 5G will launch a removable camera, which is one of the most original design ideas of 2025. This would enable users to reposition or upgrade the module in order to have creativity. It also claims to have IP69 water jet protection, which should be welcomed by people who attach importance to durable manufacturing.

iQOO is safe with its smooth design, whereas Realme can take the stage with its modular innovation.

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Display

The iQOO 15 5G will have a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate screen that will be 6.85 inches in size, which will provide a gamer and a multimedia enthusiast with an ultra-smooth motion and high-contrast display.

Instead, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G may have a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, but to make up for that, Realme boasts of 6000-nit peak brightness, which allows a better view in the open air.

iQOO wins the refresh rate and resolution department though Realme is even more luminous literally.

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Performance

Both of the smartphones are going to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset which is the most powerful Android processor to date. Nevertheless, the iQOO 15 5G is said to include a special Q3 gaming chip, which is more frame-rate and thermostat-mounted to win a competitive game.

Although the specific RAM and storage options have not been mentioned yet both of the devices will be powered by the LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 stored disk, which will provide the devices with lightning-fast applications and file transfers.

iQOO has an advantage in terms of gamers, but Realme should remain able to provide flagship-level smoothness to regular users.

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Camera

The iQOO 15 5G could have a triple 50MP camera with main, telephoto (3x zoom), and ultraviolet sensors, which would result in an equal level of image quality in different modes.

However, Realme is allegedly going bigger with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, which will go with a 50MP primary and ultra-wide cameras. This design would render the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G more powerhouse with regard to photography.

Realme seems to be leading in the area of camera innovations, but the triple-50MP setup of iQOO may provide more stable image quality.

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Battery and Charging

iQOO 15 5G may be equipped with a 7000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charge that will market its products to those users that value speed and versatility.

Comparatively, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G could have a bigger battery (8000mAh) and 80W wired charging, sacrificing a little slower charging rate to have longer durability.

Realme takes the victory on the capacity side, iQOO takes the victory on the charging efficiency side.

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Expected price and launch in India

The two smartphones should soon release in China and launch in India, which is most probably under Rs65,000 in the entry level. Both models will be competing at the same level as the upcoming Oneplus 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra with flagship-level features and aggressive prices.

iQOO 15 5G or Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Which one is better in performance or innovation?

Both smartphones offer flagship-level hardware, but the iQOO 15 5G wins the race in general.Its inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 elite Gen 5 chipset, Q3 gaming chip, 144Hz 2K AMOLED screen and faster 100w charging makes it the more balanced and performance oriented- device.The innovative camera and brighter display definitely puts Realme GT 8 Pro 5G at a better spot over iQOO, but the latter has always made the best choice in terms of speed, display quality and game optimisation and its focus on these criteria allows it to win the majority of power users and enthusiasts. iQOO 15 is a win- win.

In any case, both smartphones present an implication of how aggressively such brands as iQOO and Realme are pushing the limits of the high end Android market - and that is why this is one of the most interesting flagship battles of the year.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.