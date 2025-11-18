Oneplus 15R: Launch, specification, price and all details

Shortly after the release of the OnePlus 15, Oneplus has already confirmed that it is offering the Oneplus 15R in India. The next phone is also reported to have been released with the Android 16 powered OxygenOS 16 update. OnePlus 15R will not have the alert slider on its predecessor, instead it will have the multi-purpose key that can be tapped to perform specific actions such as changing the volume profiles, taking pictures, starting a recording and probably the most important, taking memories via Plus Mind, which is the Hasselblad branding on the cameras. Read further to know all details about the OnePlus 15R.

Advertisment

OnePlus 15R: Specifications

OnePlus is yet to officially pin the specifications of the OnePlus 15R in India, but the company had already launched the OnePlus Ace 6 in China a few weeks ago, which will be rebranded into the OnePlus 15R. The Ace 6 has a 1.5K LTPS AMOLED 6.83 inch display with 165Hz refresh rate. It also has IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dry resistance, which is identical to the OnePlus 15.

Concerning the processor, the Ace 6 has a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It has a camera of 16MP on the front, which can be used to take selfies and make video calls. Remarkably, when these specifications are adhered to in the case of the OnePlus 15R, the next phone may have a worse camera configuration than its predecessor that also had a telephoto lens.

The phone has a 7,800mAh battery which supports wired fast charging at 120W. OnePlus has not included support for wireless charging on the R models in the past and that probably will be the case with this year's model too.

Advertisment

The Ace 6 comes with Competitive Black, Flash White, and Quicksilver colour options, however it is yet to be seen whether these colours will be eradicated to the 15R also. It is worth noting that OnePlus 15 was available in the same colour options as its Chinese counterpart.

OnePlus 15R: Price

In China, the base price of the OnePlus Ace 6 base starts at 2,599 yuan (approximately Rs 32,000), 300 yuan higher than its predecessor. OnePlus has already increased the price of its flagship and thus, they will probably raise the price of the 15R as well and might begin at an approximate price of Rs 45,000, as opposed to the Rs42,999 price its predecessor was priced at.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.