Oppo Find X8 Ultra & Find X8: Leaked Features and Camera Upgrades Revealed!

Oppo is preparing to make a big announcement. The Find X8 Ultra is under the limelight for camera advancements. It will be launched by the technology giant soon. Oppo will also introduce the Find X8 Next. This is a slim smartphone that will challenge other premium smartphones available for purchase along with the Ultra. One of the standout features of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is its camera system. It includes a Hasselblad 50MP quad-camera setup. The model is expected to feature a 50MP IMX882 ultrawide lens, a 1-inch LYT-900 main sensor, and two telephoto lenses with improved sensors for better macro and zoom performance. Zhou Yibao, Oppo’s Director of Flagship Products, explained that capturing good photos in low light is one of the biggest challenges in smartphone photography. Read further to know more about the leaked features and camera upgrades of the upcoming smartphone Oppo Find X8 Ultra.

What to expect from the Oppo Find X8 Ultra?

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra comes with a high-quality camera system tuned by Hasselblad, making it great for photography. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring smooth performance and easy multitasking. The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display, which offers bright colors and a smooth viewing experience. With 100W fast charging, the battery charges quickly, making it convenient for users on the go. The design is sleek with narrow bezels, and it comes with an IP68/69 rating, making it durable and resistant to dust and water.

Discover the Leaked Features of the X8 Ultra Camera

The unique camera design of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra has been revealed in leaked images.

Despite differing views on the design, it is clear that Oppo wants to stand out with its hardware selections.

A new lens with a wider aperture will be included in the Oppo Find X8 Ultra with the goal of enhancing light intake for better nighttime photography.

The gadget will also have improved hardware to improve color accuracy, which is a top priority for Oppo's photography team.

Previously rumored to be the Find X8 Mini, the Find X8 Next will compete with high-end devices such as the iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Edge.

According to sources, the Find X8 Next will have a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display and be powered by a Dimensity 9400 chip.

For sharper images, its 50MP primary camera will include a 1/1.56" sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS).

To improve night photography, Oppo is adding a more powerful image signal processor (ISP) to the Find X8 Ultra.

This will help the phone take better and clearer pictures in low-light conditions.

Expected Oppo Find X8 Ultra Launch

According to recent sources, the Find X8 Ultra has also obtained radio certification in China, indicating that its debut is likely to occur soon. A 50MP LYT-900 primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, and a periscope telephoto camera with remarkable optical zoom capabilities are also anticipated to be part of the device's sophisticated camera configuration.

