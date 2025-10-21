Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: November launch and phone expectations

India Oppo has already announced that its new flagship smartphones, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, will be released in India in November 2025. These already launched in China earlier this month are out to compete with Samsung and OnePlus in the high-end smartphone segment. The brand announced their colour options and certain captivating aspects that are worth following in these new flagships. Read further to know what to expect from the upcoming Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Expected price

The Oppo Find X9 will be launched in India in the next month with Indian flagship features and a corresponding price tag. According to the latest news and advertisements, the Oppo Find X9 will be sold at approximately Rs64,999 and the Oppo Find X9 Pro may cost between Rs79,999 and Rs89,999, based on the model and specifications used.

In China, the Find X9 will cost about Rs52,000 in the 12GB + 256GB model, and Find X9 Pro will cost about Rs63,000. In the case of India, the price is bound to be a little expensive as a result of importation duties and taxes.

The two devices will be designed to serve the high-end flagship market and will compete directly with Samsung Galaxy S25, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Vivo X300 Pro. They are powered by a potent Dimensity 9500 processor, Hasselblad-tuned cameras, and 80W/120W fast charging abilities, the Find X9 models of Oppo are poised as an alternative to the leading Android phones in the market, driven by performance.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Design and colours

The future flagships by Oppo are more about the design and high-end finishes. The Find X9 will be offered in Titanium grey with space black and the Find X9 Pro will be offered in Silk white with Titanium Charcoal. The two products will be complete with the iconic curved-glass cover and ultra-thin edges, which will make them smooth and easy to hold. Having IP68 and IP69, both phones will be dust and water-resistant as well as high-pressure jet-resistant, and therefore they will last long enough to be used daily.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Displays

The Find X9 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, offers an excellent scrolling experience, and bright display. It is Dolby Vision-enabled and has a highest brightness of 3,600 nits that provides it with the best visibility in broad daylight. The Find X9 Pro extends the visuals by having a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rates to save power and ultra-high 3840Hz PWM dimming to alleviate eye strain. Both shows have the highest quality of brightness and accurate colors.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Power-packed performance

There are some similarities and differences in the internals of both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro which are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor which is on a 3nm process. This does not only guarantee high performance but also energy efficiency. The up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage can ensure the user a satisfactory performance in gaming, multi-tasking, and apps. Both are going to run ColorOS 16 running on Android 16, which brings in the AI-based optimization, smarter battery optimization, and more customisation-friendly features.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Next-level camera systems

Oppo is advancing its camera technology with the Find X9 series.

Find X9 will have a 50MP Sony LYT808 main camera with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 32MP front camera to take selfies and video calls.

The Find X9 Pro also features a 50MP Sony LYT828 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a monster 200MP Samsung HP5 periscope optic with 120x digital zoom. It also has a 50MP front that has the potential of recording 4K 60fps.

Both phones are gaining the advantage of Oppo working with Hasselblad and LUMO Image Engine that brings high detail of images, the natural color of images and the amazingly low-light shooting experience.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Long-lasting battery and ultra-fast charging

Oppo has provided the Find X9 with a 7,025mAh battery as compared to the Find X9 Pro that has a 7,500mAh battery. The two phones are compatible with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging, which allows the user to recharge within minutes and continue their work or play.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Futuristic phone

The specialty of the Find X9 lineup is that Oppo pays attention to the innovation and development. These mobile phones embrace flagship level processing power, professional-level camera, and the futuristic design all in a single mobile phone. Their inclusion of the Dimensity 9500 chipset with 3nm efficiency makes them directly compete with their rivals based on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powered. Another advantage of the device that the users could expect is the ease of connection via the Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and 5G two-sim card. Besides, both the models provide an ultrasonic in- Display fingerprint sensor to unlock faster and provide a higher level of security.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are proving to be one of the most promising smartphone releases of the year. Featuring classy colours, flagship performance, state-of-the-art cameras, and the fastest charging, Oppo appears to transform the ultra-premium Android experience in India. Both will provide a powerful alternative to existing high-end flagships such as the Galaxy S25 and 17 Pro series created by Samsung and Xiaomi when they arrive in November 2025 to combine all three in one package: performance, style, and innovation.