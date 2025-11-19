Oppo Find X9 Series launches in India_ Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro

On 18 November, 2025, Oppo officially released its flagship Find X9 in India and introduced two new smartphones, namely the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro. The release is a significant step on the way of Oppo as both products are aimed at providing a full-fledged high-end experience that comes with excellent battery life, high-quality performance, and the slick and intelligent ColorOS16 interface. Both models will be sold at the national level via the Oppo site, Flipkart, Amazon and smartphone shops as of November21.

Oppo Find X9 Series: Key features and performance

The media dimension of the 9500 processor installed in Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro provides the highest level of performance in gaming, multitasking, and daily tasks. Both smartphones have a huge screen of AMOLED type with Dolby Vision compatibility and include Corning Gorilla Glass as an additional protective layer. Find X9 Pro is unique with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 3,600 nits, whereas Find X9 has a slightly small 6.59-inch display sharing the same specifications.

Oppo Find X9 Series: Camera and battery

These two models have fantastic camera arrangements. The Find X9 Pro has a periscope telephoto lens of a 200MP, Samsung HP5, a primary sensor of a 50MP, Sony LYT828, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a multispectral lens of 2MP. Find X9 is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT808 primary camera, a50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide lens, a 50MP Sony LYT600 periscope telephoto lens and a 2MP multispectral lens. The phones also share a 32MP front camera in taking selfies and making video calls. Battery life is outstanding with the Find X9 Pro having a 7, 500 mAh battery and Find X9 having a 7, 025 mAh battery which are fast wired and wirelessly charged.

Oppo Find X9 Series: Software and updates

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro operate on the Android16-based OS called ColorOs16 that provides a smooth and feature-rich user experience. The both devices are offered with five years of OS updates as well as six years of security patches which guarantees long term support and security.

Oppo Find X9 Series: Pricing and availability

The base price of Oppo Find X9 is Rs 74,999 in its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option and Rs 84,999 in its16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage options. The Find X9 Pro is priced at Rs 1,09,999. The two phones come in various colour variants and are pre-orderable in official outlets as well as the big online retailers.

The Oppo Find X9 series offers an amalgamation of advanced technology, strong performance, and beautiful design at the Indian market. The Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be good competitors in the high-end smartphone market with its flagship features, long battery life, and full software support.



