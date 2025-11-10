Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Know the price in India

This month, Oppo is ready to introduce its new flagship phones in India, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. With the official release in sight, a number of leaks have been made on the internet about their anticipated prices, specs, and notable features. The most recent leak shows the Indian price of the two models, and it may indicate that Oppo may aggressively enter the ultra-premium smartphone segment in 2025. Read further to know the price of the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.

Advertisment

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Expected Price in India

Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav leaked price information on X (previously Twitter) indicating that Oppo will position its new flagships in the high-end segment squarely.

Oppo Find X9 (12GB + 256GB): Price - Rs. 74,999.

Oppo Find X9 Pro (12GB + 256GB): Price - Rs. 99,999.

At such prices, Oppo is likely to compete with such brands as iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, and Google Pixel 10. The Find X9 will target the high-end customers of smartphones, and the Find X9 Pro will be designed to attract the users of smartphones who will focus on the best ever.

Advertisment

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Design and display

The Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will both provide an experience of immersive display with vivid colours and silky refresh rates.

Find X9 Finds are available in 6.59 inch 1.5K AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate.

Find X9 Pro: It is also likely to have a slightly bigger 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh also supported.

Such a presentation arrangement indicates that Oppo is not having a design change but improving the size and brightness of the Pro model and providing users with an upscale viewing experience.

Advertisment

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Performance and hardware

Under the hood, the two smartphones are said to be driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, one of the most current chipsets that are tailored to provide performance and efficiency characteristics of a flagship.

The devices will have a minimum of 16GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which will guarantee a data transfer that is as fast as possible, low-latency, and multitasking. This makes the Find X9 series a good competitor to Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-based competitors in regard to system smoothness and app responsiveness overall.





Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Camera capabilities

Oppo has been an ardent photography-focused brand in its Find X line and the new models do not break the trend.

Advertisment

Oppo Find X9: It is expected to include a 50MP primary camera and 50MP ultrawide sensor with Samsung JN5 sensor.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: It is predicted to be equipped with a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 primary camera with a giant 200 MP Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto lens, which has got amazing zoom and clarity.

At these specifications, the Oppo Find X9 pro can be among the most powerful camera phones in its price category.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Battery and charging

Another area which Oppo is improving on is battery capacity.

Find X9: Expected 7,025mAh battery

Find X9 Pro: Battery expected to be 7,500mAh.

Advertisment

Both models will probably include the standard SuperVOOC fast charging of Oppo, with little downtimes and extended longevity of both gaming and multimedia-intensive consumers.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro: Launch date

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be launched in India on November 18, and will probably be available shortly. These devices will be directly competing with other flagships in the Android platform with prices and specifications falling within the Rs. 70,000-1,00,000 category. The Find X9 series might be an attractive option among buyers that do not want to sacrifice design and camera innovation to performance but instead require a good balance of these features during the festive period.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.